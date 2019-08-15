Gibraltar releases Iranian tanker in defiance of US

Gibraltar has released an Iranian tanker at the centre of a dispute between Britain and the Islamic republic after a court set aside a last minute US legal bid to seize the vessel.

The decision will ease tensions between London and Tehran that spiked when British commandos and Gibraltar police seized the Grace 1 in July because it was alleged to be transporting Iranian crude to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.

Fabian Picardo, Gibraltar’s chief minister, said: “In light of the assurances we have received [that the tanker was not now headed to Syria] there are no longer any reasonable grounds for the continued legal detention of the Grace 1 in order to ensure compliance with the EU Sanctions Regulation.”

The Iranian supertanker is one of two vessels at the centre of a confrontation between the Islamic republic and Britain that has grown more tense as the Trump administration wages a “maximum pressure” campaign to hurt Tehran.

Gibraltar’s supreme court was due to rule on Thursday on whether the Grace 1 should be released. But the process was complicated by a last-ditch application by the US justice department to seize the ship.

A senior US official said the move was in Washington’s interest as it would prevent revenue going to Iran and Syria.

A senior US official said: “For us it makes strategic sense, because it denies the Iranian regime the revenues it uses to fuel its militant proxies in the region and it also denies the [Syrian] regime the revenue it’s using to fuel attacks against its own people.”

Mr Picardo said the US justice department had requested that “a new legal procedure” for the vessel be started and that the Gibraltar authorities would consider the request separately.

Act of piracy

Iran had accused the UK of an act of piracy when it detained the tanker. Two weeks later Iran’s Revolutionary Guards then detained a British-flagged tanker, the Stena Impero, in the Strait of Hormuz in apparent retaliation.

Iran is still holding the Stena Impero and British officials had ruled out any barter for the ships, insisting that the two cases were distinct.

Ahead of the hearing on Thursday afternoon, Iranian officials had said they expected the Grace 1 to be released, which would help ease tensions between the Islamic republic and the West. Gibraltar authorities have confirmed that the ship’s crew have been released.

“Because the UK is so reliant on the US in its Brexit policy, it is under intense pressure to toe the line on policies critical to Donald Trump – particularly on Iran,” Jeremy Shapiro, research director at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said.

He added that the US also sensed an “opening to drive a wedge between Iran and the Europeans” over their backing for the deal to rein in Iran’s nuclear programme.

Washington has imposed crippling sanctions on Iran since President Donald Trump last year unilaterally withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear deal Tehran signed with world powers. But the UK, which continues to support the nuclear agreement, has insisted its decision to detain the Grace 1 was in no way related to the US measures and based solely on the belief that the vessel was violating sanctions.

Pollution claim

Tehran said it detained the Stena Impero because it violated international maritime regulations by causing pollution in the Strait of Hormuz, switching off tracking devices to avoid Iranian forces, and colliding with a fishing boat. The UK has accused Iran of acting unlawfully.

Some Iranian officials have hinted that the Stena Impero would be released once the Grace 1 was freed.

The impasse has created friction between Britain and Iran, and complicated the UK’s efforts to work with France and Germany to save the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran interpreted the seizure of the Grace 1 as a sign that the UK was aligning itself more closely with the Trump administration’s position.

Since Boris Johnson became the UK’s new prime minister, London has said it would join a US-led initiative to protect maritime shipping in the Gulf. Germany and France have conspicuously declined to join the effort.

Gibraltar’s supreme court last month granted authorities in the British overseas territory the power to detain the Grace 1 for 30 days, which expires on Saturday. The hearing on Thursday was to have decided whether the detention period should be extended. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019