Podcast: Support for right to housing; weather warnings; and the end of hybrid working?

A new poll for The Irish Times suggests two thirds of voters would support the addition of a right to housing in the Irish constitution. Our Political Editor Pat Leahy explains what it means, and whether it would make a difference to the housing crisis.

At least one person is confirmed to have died, and several injured, after a bus crash in Dublin city centre.

More weather warnings are in place for counties Dublin, Wicklow, Louth, Cavan, Monaghan and Meath.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under pressure over his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as the UK’s Ambassador to Washington.

And are the days of hybrid working numbered?

The Irish Times wants to hear listener feedback on our two news podcasts: In The News and Early Edition.