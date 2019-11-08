Michael Bloomberg poised to enter US presidential race

Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, is poised to enter the Democratic primary contest, potentially disrupting the current race to become the Democratic nominee for US president.

The billionaire businessman earlier in 2019 announced he would not run, but there were reports late on Thursday that he was gathering signatories in Alabama in order to register as a candidate. Alabama has a deadline on Friday for primary candidates to register.

The 77-year-old businessman, who served three times as mayor of New York as a Republican, registered as a Democrat just before 2018’s mid-term elections. He has previously expressed interest in running for president, but this would be the first time he registers as a candidate.

His entry into the race could pose difficulty for former vice-president Joe Biden, who is running on a centrist platform. Mr Bloomberg, a former Republican, also supports polices that are more moderate than left-leaning candidates like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders who are hoping to become the Democratic candidate to take on Us president Donald Trump.

Within minutes of reports that Mr Bloomberg is preparing to announce a run, Ms Warren issued a fundraising appeal to supporters.

“Let’s call Michael Bloomberg’s attempt to buy the presidency for what it is: Yet another example of the wealthy wanting our government and economy to only work for themselves,” the Massachusetts senator wrote in a campaign newsletter. “When faced with the prospect of paying his fair share in taxes so that we can level the playing field for working families, Bloomberg has chosen to protect his wealth over everyone else — and that’s why he’d rather spend enormous amounts of money on a presidential run than pay taxes. ”

If he enters the race, Mr Bloomberg comes with a formidable cash pile. He is estimated to be worth more than $50 billion, according to Forbes.

He indicated in an interview earlier in 2019 that he could reconsider his position and re-enter the race if Mr Biden is deemed to be underperforming.

With a year to go until the 2020 presidential election, the Democratic field is beginning to narrow.

Four candidates have solidified double-digit support in early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire according to the latest polls. Mr Biden continues to lead national polls, followed closely by senators Warren and Sanders. Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg (37) is also performing strongly. In Iowa, the first state to hold its primary contest, Ms Warren is leading, with Mr Biden in fourth place.

However, a New York Times/Siena College poll earlier this week found that Mr Biden is best placed to defeat Mr Trump in key swing states that helped flip the presidency for the US president in 2016, such as Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

But his performance so far in the Democratic debates has failed to ignite widespread public support for his candidacy.

In particular, Mr Biden is struggling in early voting primary states such as Iowa and New Hampshire.