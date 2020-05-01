Joe Biden denies sexually assaulting former aide

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has denied sexual assault allegations, insisting that the incidents “never happened”.

“I want to address allegations by a former staffer that I engaged in misconduct 27 years ago. They aren’t true. This never happened,” he said in a statement.

Outlining his record on women’s rights, and his introduction of the Violence against Women Act while in Congress, Mr Biden said that women who step forward “should be heard, not silenced”. But he added that their stories “should be subject to appropriate inquiry and scrutiny”.

“Responsible news organisations should examine and evaluate the full and growing record of inconsistencies in her story, which has changed repeatedly in both small and big ways,” he said.

Tara Reade, who worked for the then senator in the early 1990s, alleges that Mr Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993.

Mr Biden noted that while Ms Reade said she raised issues with her supervisor and senior staff members, these individuals have said that she never complained to them.

Tara Reade, who worked for Joe Biden as an aide in his Senate office in the early 1990s. Photograph: Max Whittaker/The New York Times

He also called on the secretary of the Senate to release any documents or record of any complaint related to the incident at the National Archives.

“No, it is not true. I am saying unequivocally, it never ever happened. It didn’t,” he said later in an interview on MSNBC.

“It was 27 years ago. This never happened.”

He said he did not remember any complaint being made.

Ms Reade, who now lives in North Carolina, worked for Mr Biden while he was a senator representing Delaware in Congress.

She was one of a number of women last year who accused Mr Biden of touching or hugging them inappropriately when he first announced his presidential run a year ago.

She subsequently alleged that he had assaulted her in a specific incident in 1993. She alleges that her former boss forced her against the wall and put his hands under her skirt and shirt and sexually assaulted her.

Direct answers

Mr Biden’s campaign has consistently said that the alleged incident “absolutely did not happen”, though Friday was the first time he directly answered questions about Ms Reade’s allegations directly. None of the staff members working in his office at this time have confirmed Ms Reade’s allegations.

The issue has resurfaced because three people have now said that Ms Reade told her about the allegations – her brother, a former next-door neighbour, and a former colleague.

Ms Reade filed a criminal complaint with Washington DC police in early April this year, though the complaint did not mention Mr Biden by name.

Right-wing media outlets, including Fox News, have been highlighting the story in recent days.

President Donald Trump has himself been the subject of several accusations of sexual assault and authorised a payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels of $130,000 in the weeks before the 2016 presidential election. He also boasted about grabbing women by the genitalia in a recording that was released just before Americans went to the polls in November 2016.