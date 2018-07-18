Elon Musk apologises to British diver for calling him a ‘pedo’

The tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has apologised to a British diver who helped rescue the Thai boys and their football coach last week, after calling him a “pedo” on Twitter.

Vernon Unsworth said he was considering legal action and said he was “astonished and very angry” about the slur.

Earlier this week Mr Musk deleted the offending tweet, which was made after Mr Unsworth questioned the usefulness of a mini-submarine Mr Musk was offering to help the rescue. He also deleted a subsequent comment in which he said: “Bet ya a signed dollar it’s true.”

On Wednesday Mr Musk issued an apology to Mr Unsworth in a reply to another Twitter user.

Nonetheless, his actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader. The fault is mine and mine alone. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2018

He said: “My words were spoken in anger after Mr Unsworth said several untruths & suggested I engage in a sexual act with the mini-sub, which had been built as an act of kindness & according to specifications from the dive team leader.”

He added: “Nonetheless, his actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader. The fault is mine and mine alone.”

Mr Unsworth told Reuters he was aware of Mr Musk’s apology but refused to comment about a possible settlement or legal action.

Earlier this week, Mr Unsworth told journalists at the cave site, where a clean-up operation is under way, that Mr Musk’s earlier remarks about him were an attack on the entire rescue crew.

“I believe he’s called me a paedophile,” he said. “I think people realise what sort of guy [Mr Musk] is.”

Asked if he would consider taking legal action against Mr Musk, he told reporters: “Yes, it’s not finished.” – Guardian