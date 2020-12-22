Covid-19: US Congress passes $900 billion relief package

The US Congress has passed a $900 billion (€736 billion) relief package to deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

The relief package, unveiled on Monday, sped through the House and Senate in a matter of hours.

The Senate cleared the massive package by a 92-6 vote after the House approved the Covid-19 package by another lopsided vote, 359-53.

Politicians wrangled over the relief question, but the logjam broke after President-elect Joe Biden urged his party to accept a compromise with top Republicans that is smaller than many Democrats would have liked.

The bill, which also covers $1.4 trillion to fund other government operations, goes to US president Donald Trump for his signature, which is expected in the coming days.

It combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for individuals and businesses, and would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans.

Also included are a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants, and theatres and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

The 5,593-page legislation — by far the longest bill ever — came together on Sunday after months of battling, posturing and postelection negotiating that reined in a number of Democratic demands as the end of the congressional session approached.

Mr Biden was eager for a deal to deliver long-awaited help to suffering people and a boost to the economy, even though it was less than half the size that Democrats wanted in the autumn. - AP