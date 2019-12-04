Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ over film of him gossiping

Donald Trump called Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau “two-faced” on Wednesday after a film emerged of him apparently talking about the US president with other Nato leaders at a Buckingham Palace reception.

Mr Trump also cancelled his final summit press conference on Wednesday afternoon and said he would fly back to Washington instead.

A huddle which included UK prime minister Boris Johnson and the princess Anne was filmed apparently talking about the US president’s unorthodox style on Tuesday night, although Mr Trump is not mentioned by name.

During the casual chat, as the leaders sipped drinks, Mr Johnson can be heard asking French president Emmanuel Macron: “Is that why you were late?”

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau says: “He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top.”

Later in the conversation Mr Trudeau adds: “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

Asked about the incident in a press conference with German chancellor Angela Merkel, Mr Trump said Mr Trudeau was “two-faced”.

“I find him to be a very nice guy but you know the truth is that I called him out the fact that he’s not paying 2 per cent and I can see he’s not very happy about it,” Mr Trump added. “He’s not paying 2 per cent and he should be paying 2 per cent. Canada – they have money.”

US president Donald Trump and German chancellor Angela Merkel speak to the press at the Nato summit in Watford on Wednesday. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

A video clip of Tuesday’s chat, filmed as world leaders met ahead of a summit to mark Nato’s 70th anniversary, has been viewed almost four million times since it was posted online.

It came after Mr Trump branded Mr Macron’s comments that Nato is “brain dead” as “very nasty”, before the pair met on Tuesday at the US ambassador’s residence in London. –PA