Theresa May’s government found in contempt of parliament

British prime minister Theresa May’s government has been found in contempt of parliament for refusing to release its full legal advice on the prime minister’s deal with the EU on the UK’s exit from the bloc.

The vote also orders the immediate publication of the “final and full” legal advice on the Brexit deal.

MPs supported the cross-party motion to find ministers in contempt of parliament by 311 votes to 293.

MPs had earlier rejected a government amendment to the motion, which asked for the parliament’s Committee of Privileges to examine whether ministers were in contempt of parliament over the issue and could have delayed any publication of the advice.

British MPs have also voted to hand more power to parliament over what happens next if Mrs May’s Brexit deal is rejected on December 11th, in a move which could diminish the chances of a no-deal exit from the union.

The procedural change means MPs could put forward alternatives if the current deal on the table is rejected.

Following the votes, Mrs May officially opened five days of debate in parliament on her Brexit deal, ahead of a crucial vote on December 11th, when MPs will be asked to approve it.

She addressed the contentious backstop for Northern Ireland, a default post-Brexit option based around avoiding a hard Border in the absence of alternative arrangements, which is enshrined in the deal.

Mrs May said that without the backstop there is no deal. She said that she understands there are fears that the backstop, if invoked, would last indefinitely, but said the legal text of the deal made it clear that the backstop would be temporary. She said the backstop was not a trick to trap the UK in the EU.

Furious

Opposition parties and the DUP, which props up Mrs May’s minority government, were furious that the government only provided an outline of the legal advice on its Brexit deal after parliament had voted to be given the full advice.

They subsequently put forward a motion that if passed would find ministers in contempt of parliament and order the immediate publication of the full advice.

“The government is wilfully refusing to comply with a binding order of this House and that is contempt,” Keir Starmer, the opposition Labour Party’s Brexit spokesman, told the House of Commons at the start of the debate on the contempt motion on Tuesday. “This motion is a last resort.”

Following the vote on Tuesday, parliament leader Andrea Leadsom said the government would publish the full legal advice on Wednesday.

DUP Westminster leader Nigel Dodds confirmed that his party had backed the contempt motion and had been “crucial” in defeating the government.

Meanwhile, prospects of a head-to-head Brexit debate between Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May on Sunday have been dampened after the BBC dropped plans to host it.

The broadcaster said it was “disappointed” not to have reached an agreement on the proposals for the debate, saying it wanted the programme to have included other voices.

‘National interest’

Speaking during the debate on the contempt motion, Mr Dodds criticised the government for ignoring the vote passed by the House and refusing to release the full Brexit legal advice.

He said it was not up to attorney general Geoffrey Cox to decide whether it was “in the national interest” to publish it.

His DUP colleague Sammy Wilson then intervened to say: “If the government, and the prime minister, is going round the country trying to convince the populace that this is a good deal, this secret approach only confirms in people’s minds that there’s something to hide, and if anything the government is scoring an own goal by refusing to provide this advice.”

Mr Dodds accused members of the cabinet of releasing some of the advice to the media, adding: “If the press are entitled [to the advice], then the members of this House are entitled to have this advice.”

So many politicians from Mrs May’s own Conservatives have spoken out against the deal that the odds look stacked against her winning the December 11th vote.

Mr Cox on Monday gave parliament an outline of the legal advice on Monday.

Ms Leadsom had said earlier on Tuesday that this had been a “full and frank exposition”, and that releasing the full advice would set a dangerous precedent. She said the government had fulfilled the spirit of the order to publish.

Mrs May’s spokesman said the cabinet agreed that ministers must be able to obtain candid legal advice “without fear that it will be immediately published”. – Reuters/PA