A “serious failure” in Britain’s breast cancer screening programme has seen an estimated 450,000 women not invited to final screenings over the last decade, heath secretary Jeremy Hunt has said.

Mr Hunt told MPs that the “current best estimate” was that “there may be between 135 and 270 women who had their lives shortened as a result”.

He apologised “wholeheartedly and unreservedly for the suffering caused” and promised an independent review of the NHS breast screening programme.

An independent review is expected to be carried out into the error, which dates back to 2009. The BBC first reported that about 450,000 women in England were not invited for screening.

Women in England between the ages of 50 and 70 are currently automatically invited for breast cancer screening every three years.

This means they should receive their final invitation between their 68th and before their 71st birthday. - PA