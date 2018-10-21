Passenger ferry collides with several yachts in UK harbour

A Red Falcon Ferry has reportedly collided with at least two yachts while trying to berth at the entrance of Cowes Harbour on the Isle of Wight during heavy fog.

A spokesman from HM Coastguard said they received reports of the incident just after 8am on Sunday.

They also received a 999 call at the same time from a member of the public reporting that they had heard cries for help within Cowes Harbour.

The spokesman said: “We are currently carrying out an extensive search of the area with Cowes RNLI lifeboat, Calshot RNLI lifeboats and Coastguard Rescue Teams from Bembridge, Needles and Ventnor.

“A Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was searching the area but due to the low visibility in the area had to turn back. The search is ongoing and we have no further information at this stage.

“The ferry with 56 persons onboard remains grounded at the entrance at Cowes. Those persons onboard are safe and well. ”

A spokesman for the ferry company Red Funnel said: “The 07.00 vehicle ferry sailing from Southampton to East Cowes came into contact with several small yachts whilst entering Cowes Harbour at 0800 this morning in dense fog.

“The ship (Red Falcon) is currently aground but is watertight and no injuries have been sustained to any of the 40 passengers on board.”

The company said there were no reports of any injuries to anyone who was involved in the incident.

The spokesman added: “Attempts to refloat the vessel are currently under way on a falling tide. If this proves unsuccessful, a further attempt will be made at the next high tide.

“Cowes Harbour has now reopened and Red Funnel’s Red Jet Southampton-West Cowes service will resume shortly.”

The UK Coastguard has tweeted an update on the condition of the ferry that had run aground at Cowes Harbour on the Isle of Wight.

In a series of tweets, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency ( MCA_media) wrote: “#HMCoastguard can confirm that nobody is in the water or missing in #CowesHarbour. We made contact with person who was heard crying for help and he is safe and well. He was onboard his own vessel and calling out to try and alert the master of the ferry #allsafe”

“The Red Falcon ferry, with assistance of tugs, has been refloated and is now in the process of going alongside in #EastCowes where MCA surveyors will make an assessment. All passengers remain safe and well and will disembark when the vessel is safely alongside.”

“Any witnesses who saw the collision, the grounding and/or any passengers onboard the #RedFalcon are requested to contact MCA Investigations and Enforcement Unit via email at enforcement.unit mcga.gov.uk leaving their contact details so that we can get in touch.”– PA