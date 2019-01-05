Girl (13) arrested at ‘yellow vests’ Brexit protest
Teenager is detained on suspicion of assaulting a police officer at London rally
A picture of a ‘yellow vests’ protest in London, Britain, in support of Brexit. Photograph: Handout/PA Wire
A 13-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer at a “yellow vests” protest in London in support of Brexit.
The teenager was among four arrested as demonstrators took to Westminster Bridge on Saturday.
The protesters donned yellow hi-vis jackets, emulating the gilets jaunes demonstrations that originated in France.
Scotland Yard said: “Four arrests have been made following protests on Westminster Bridge, SW1, at approximately 11am today.
“Three men arrested on suspicion of public order offences. A 13-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of assault on police. Inquiries continue.”
Demonstrators at the protest were seen burning an EU flag while chanting: “Stick your flag with stars on up your arse.”
Others sang: “We want Brexit. When do we want it? Now.”
Smoke bombs were also seen strewn across Westminster. – PA