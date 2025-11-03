UK

Man to go on trial in London charged with murder of 87-year-old from Co Kilkenny

Peter Augustine (58) is accused of killing and robbing John Mackey in Manor House last May

John Mackey, from Callan, Co Kilkenny, was killed in Manor House, London
John Mackey, from Callan, Co Kilkenny, was killed in Manor House, London
Mark Paul
Mon Nov 03 2025 - 06:531 MIN READ

The trial is due to begin on Monday of a man accused of the murder and robbery of an 87-year-old Co Kilkenny man in north London earlier this year.

Peter Augustine (58), of Green Lanes, Hornsey, was arrested on May 8th and charged with John Mackey’s murder and robbery of his duffel bag containing cornflakes and a ready meal in Manor House.

He denied the charges on October 1st at the Old Bailey.

Judge Richard Marks KC set a two-week trial from November 3rd.

READ MORE

Jarlath Regan: I worked my tail off to bring my son home to experience school in Ireland

Woman refuses to leave hospital after 719 days, court hears

Jonathan Dowdall left prison and entered witness protection – probably never to be seen again

The Italian restaurant in Dublin that takes bookings 90 days in advance

Originally from Callan, Co Kilkenny, Mr Mackey had been living in London since the age of 19.

He was running errands on the afternoon of May 6th when he was allegedly assaulted near his home close to Goodchild Road. He suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital two days later.

Mr Mackey was one of 11 siblings and is survived by four. He was buried in Kilbride Cemetery, Co Kilkenny.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Mark Paul

Mark Paul

Mark Paul is London Correspondent for The Irish Times