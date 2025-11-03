Man to go on trial in London charged with murder of 87-year-old from Co Kilkenny

John Mackey, from Callan, Co Kilkenny, was killed in Manor House, London

The trial is due to begin on Monday of a man accused of the murder and robbery of an 87-year-old Co Kilkenny man in north London earlier this year.

Peter Augustine (58), of Green Lanes, Hornsey, was arrested on May 8th and charged with John Mackey’s murder and robbery of his duffel bag containing cornflakes and a ready meal in Manor House.

He denied the charges on October 1st at the Old Bailey.

Judge Richard Marks KC set a two-week trial from November 3rd.

Originally from Callan, Co Kilkenny, Mr Mackey had been living in London since the age of 19.

He was running errands on the afternoon of May 6th when he was allegedly assaulted near his home close to Goodchild Road. He suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital two days later.

Mr Mackey was one of 11 siblings and is survived by four. He was buried in Kilbride Cemetery, Co Kilkenny.