Huntingdon train stabbing attack: Suspect ‘not known to counter-terrorism police’

Emergency responders at Huntingdon station, England, on Sunday following a stabbing attack on a train. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

A 32-year-old British man accused of stabbing multiple passengers on a train in eastern England was not known to counter-terrorism police or security services, transport minister Heidi Alexander said on Monday.

The attack on Saturday evening – which police said was not being treated as terrorism – left 11 people injured, including a member of the train crew who remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition, Ms Alexander said.

Five of the injured had been discharged from hospital by late on Sunday.

Ms Alexander told Times Radio on Monday that the suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, had not been flagged to counter-terrorism authorities before the attack.

“I can tell you he was not known to counter-terrorism police, he was not known to security services,” Ms Alexander said, adding that she could not comment on whether the man had been known to mental health services.

Nine people have been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after a mass stabbing on a train travelling from Doncaster to London King’s Cross on Saturday.

British Transport Police said officers responded within eight minutes of the first emergency call. A knife was recovered at the scene and CCTV footage reviewed by detectives showed a train crew member intervening to stop the attacker.

“He literally put himself in harm’s way,” Ms Alexander said. “There will be people who are alive today because of his actions.”

Deputy chief constable Stuart Cundy, of British Transport Police, said CCTV from the train showed the man’s actions “were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved people’s lives”.

Passengers have spoken of the horror which unfolded shortly after the train left Peterborough station, with one woman saying she felt “very lucky” to be unharmed after begging the man to spare her life when he chased after her.

Dayna Arnold (48), told the Mirror newspaper: “I fell down and I just said, ‘Please don’t kill me’. Something shifted in his face and he just carried on. He said: ‘The devil is not going to win.’.”

Olly Foster, who witnessed the incident, told the BBC an older man “blocked” the attacker from stabbing a younger girl, leaving him with injuries to his head and neck.

He said other passengers used their clothing to try to stem the bleeding.

Other passengers spoke of hiding in train toilets and the buffet car to protect themselves.

British transport police declared a major incident when the train came to a stop in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, after passengers pulled the emergency alarms and two men were arrested eight minutes after police were called at 7.42pm.

Taxi driver Viorel Turturica told ITV News he was parked next to the station when he heard a commotion from a man he believes was the suspect.

“He was holding the knife straight and asking the police to kill him,” Mr Turturica said.

“He repeated three or four times ‘kill me, kill me, kill me’.”

Other witnesses described seeing a man waving a knife being shot with a Taser by police before being detained. – Agencies