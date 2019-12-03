Donald Trump invites Macron to take back ‘nice Isis fighters’

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron sparred in front of reporters over Turkey’s future in Nato and other differences, hours after the US president assailed his French counterpart for “very nasty” comments about the military alliance that’s celebrating its 70th anniversary in London.

The exchange was a vivid display of the sour turn in the relationship between the two men, who were once so close that Mr Trump made Mr Macron the guest of his first state dinner as president.

During remarks to reporters at a meeting on the sidelines of the Nato summit, Mr Trump and Mr Macron began by gently outlining their differing views on the alliance. But the conversation became more pointed after Mr Trump invited Mr Macron to take back Islamic State captives held by US-allied forces in Syria.

“Would you like some nice Isis fighters?” Mr Trump asked. “I could give them to you, you could take every one you want.”

“Let’s be serious,” Mr Macron responded.

Mr Trump has frequently complained that European countries refuse to accept the return of their citizens who joined the Islamic State terror group, whicn is also known as Isis.

Then, after Mr Macron forcefully criticised Turkey for a military offensive against Syrian Kurds and for deploying a Russian-made air-defence system, Mr Trump defended Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

US pesident Donald Trump shakes hands with France’s president Emmanuel Macron, ahead of the Nato summit in London. Photograph: Ludovic Marin/Reuters

“They now are fighting against those who fight with us, who fought with us, shoulder to shoulder, against Isis,” Mr Macron said of Turkey in English. He questioned whether Turkey could remain in Nato while fielding the Russian weapon system, called the S-400.

Syrian incursion

Mr Trump, who in effect gave the green light to Turkey’s Syria incursion by withdrawing US forces from a region on Turkey’s border, again blamed his predecessor Barack Obama for pushing Mr Erdogan towards Moscow by allegedly refusing to sell Ankara the US Patriot missile system.

“Turkey for a long period of time wanted very much to buy the Patriot system,” Mr Trump said. Mr Obama, he said falsely, “wouldn’t sell” it.

In truth, the Obama administration offered the weapon to Turkey repeatedly but Mr Erdogan refused because the US deal didn’t include the Patriot’s underlying technology.

Mr Macron interjected.

“It’s their own decision,” he said of Turkey, adding that Europe had also offered to sell Erdogan an air-defence system. “Even having a European option, totally compliant with Nato. They decided not to be compliant with Nato.”

Mr Trump has in the past expressed admiration for the French leader, but differences have recently emerged between them over Nato’s future and trade. On Monday, the US said it would impose tariffs on France in retaliation for a new French tax on digital services provided by American technology companies.

Earlier in the day, Mr Trump said Macron was “very disrespectful” when he warned recently of the “brain death” of Nato. The remarks were “very dangerous” and Mr Trump said he could even envision France “breaking off”.

“Nato serves a great purpose,” the US president said, adding that Mr Macron’s remarks were a “very, very nasty statement essentially to 28 countries”.

Verbal attacks

It was a surprising turnaround from a president who has roiled previous Nato gatherings by questioning the purpose of the alliance and criticised allies for not paying enough into the pot. It also highlights a marked change in what was once Mr Trump’s most important relationship in Europe. At the last Nato summit, it was Germany’s Angela Merkel who endured the verbal attacks.

Mr Trump said again during his meeting with Mr Macron that he wanted the alliance’s members to contribute more toward their own defence. He said he might “deal with them from a trade standpoint” if they didn’t.

Mr Macron said that his statement about Nato “created some reaction” but that “I do stand by it. When you look at what Nato is and should be, first of all, this is a burden share.” – Bloomberg