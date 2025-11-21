Reform UK’s former Wales leader jailed for more than 10 years for taking pro-Russia bribes

The former leader of Reform UK in Wales, Nathan Gill, arriving for a sentencing hearing at the the Old Bailey, Britain's Central Criminal Court, in London on Friday. Photograph: Niklas Halle'n/AFP/Getty Images)

The former leader of Reform UK in Wales has been jailed for 10½ years after he made pro-Russian statements in the European Parliament for cash.

Nathan Gill (52) of Anglesey, north Wales, pleaded guilty to eight counts of bribery on dates between December 6th, 2018 and July 18th, 2019.

Sentencing him on Friday, Ms Justice Cheema-Grubb said the harm he caused was “profound” and that he “fundamentally compromised” the integrity of a legislative body for “substantial” financial gain.

Gill had allowed money to “corrupt his moral compass” when it had been his duty as an elected official to “speak with honesty and conviction”, she said.

“When you say what someone has paid you to say you are not speaking with sincerity,” the judge said.

The ex-MEP’s activities included making pro-Russian statements about events in Ukraine in the European Parliament and in opinion pieces to news outlets, such as 112 Ukraine.

Opening the facts of the case at the Old Bailey on Friday, prosecutor Mark Heywood KC said Gill’s crimes were exposed after he was stopped at Manchester airport on September 13th, 2021 as he attempted to travel to Russia.

Gill’s mobile phone was examined and messages were found between him and Oleg Voloshyn (44), a pro-Russian Ukrainian government official before 2014.

Mr Heywood said: “The communications between the two men showed that an established relationship existed between them.”

WhatsApp messages between the pair included references to “promised x-mas gifts”, “postcards” and “5K”, which was a reference to payments, he said.

After speaking from a script at one debate, Mr Voloshyn told him, “impressive ... you are the perfect orator”, the court was told.

Further exchanges between the pair related to Mr Voloshyn getting €5,000 for Gill for speaking with the Ukrainian news channel 112 Ukraine about the case of Victor Medvedchuk, a Ukraine national and ally of Vladimir Putin, being prosecuted for treason.

In more messages, Gill was invited to encourage others to adopt the same approach and repeat the same line that he had given, the court was told.

There were references to other members of the European Parliament, including British representatives and politicians from the Netherlands.

Mr Voloshyn reported that if Gill could get three, then “they” would be extremely grateful and that his fee would be “5K”.

Following the 2019 European elections, Mr Voloshyn asked Gill to arrange for colleagues from the Brexit Party to attend a presentation by Mr Medvedchuk on the ongoing conflict in the Donbas region.

Mr Heywood said the Ukrainian asked Gill to book a room and various names were mentioned including a “leading figure”.

In response to Gill’s certainty that he could “drag a few in to attend”, Mr Voloshyn promised he would be fairly rewarded, and said: “I already have a small sack of paper gifts for you.”

At the time of the offences, Gill was a member of the European Parliament, having been originally elected for the UK Independence Party (Ukip).

On January 30th, 2020, there were a series of exchanges between Gill and Mr Voloshyn, who passed on thanks from “V”, which was said to be Mr Medvedchuk.

The next day, Gill ceased to be an MEP on the departure of the UK from the European Union.

Following his arrest, Gill declined to comment in police interview.

On the harm he had caused, Mr Heywood said his actions had “the capacity significantly to affect public trust in not only the individuals who are elected representatives of the public, but also the operation of Parliament and its processes”.

At the time of the bribery, Mr Voloshyn was also a member of the Ukrainian parliament and had links to media outlets such as 112 Ukraine, with which his wife was associated, the court heard.

He is now believed to be living in Russia and is wanted by authorities in Britain and Ukraine.

Mr Medvedchuk, who was the ultimate source of requests to Gill and the money he received, was arrested in 2021 and sent to Russia in 2022 as part of a prisoner exchange.

Gill led Reform UK’s 2021 Welsh Parliament election campaign but is no longer a member of the party.

Commander Dominic Murphy, the head of the Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism command, told the PA news agency the “seriousness” of the crimes was reflected in Gill’s sentence.

He said: “When we elect individuals, in whatever parliament, in whatever circumstance, we do so because as constituents, we want them to act in our best interests and, of course, the best interests of the country.

“In this case, Nathan Gill has put aside the best interests of this country and, in fact, agreed to take payment to ask questions or make statements that were pro-Russia in nature as a result of payments from the Opposition parties in Ukraine at the time.”

Britain’s security minister, Dan Jarvis, said in a statement: “Nathan Gill used his privileged position in public office to advance the malign interests of Russia over those of the UK in exchange for money – that is a betrayal of our country, our people, and our national security.”

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey demanded an investigation into Russian interference in British politics.

He said: “A traitor was at the very top of Reform UK, aiding and abetting a foreign adversary. Nigel Farage and his party are a danger to national security.”

A Reform UK spokesman said: “Mr Gill’s actions were reprehensible, treasonous and unforgivable. We are glad that justice has been served and fully welcome the sentence Nathan Gill has received.” - PA