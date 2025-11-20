UK

UK Covid inquiry: Earlier lockdown may have saved 23,000 lives

In numbers: Key take-aways from official inquiry report

The then UK prime minister Boris Johnson (centre) with chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance (right), speaking during a press conference on March 9th, 2020. Photograph: PA Wire
Mark Paul
Thu Nov 20 2025 - 17:571 MIN READ

The UK Covid-19 inquiry found the government response to the pandemic in March 2020 was “too little, too late”. Here are some key numbers from the lengthy report:

230,000 – deaths so far across the UK linked to Covid

23,000 – lives could have been saved in England in first wave if UK had imposed full lockdown a week earlier

80 – percentage of population that UK government advisers said would be infected when it was pursuing its soon abandoned “herd immunity” strategy in early 2020

10 – the number of weeks that pandemic press conferences with Michelle O’Neill and Arlene Foster were suspended after a row over O’Neill’s attendance at an IRA funeral

30,000 – the number of people in UK who died with Covid in the later Omicron wave, even though most were vaccinated

2 million – documents examined for the inquiry

180,000 – documents deemed relevant

69 – days of public hearings

166 – witness examined

53 – number of “core participants” such as politicians and their advisers

10 – modules during the inquiry, of which the current political module is the second

756 – the number of pages in the two-volume report of the inquiry’s second module

25 – the date in January 2020 that a coach of tourists from virus epicentre Wuhan in China drove over the Border from the North to Republic

1 – the number of those Chinese tourists who was already showing symptoms when they entered the State in January 2020

