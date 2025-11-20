UK Covid inquiry: Earlier lockdown may have saved 23,000 lives

The then UK prime minister Boris Johnson (centre) with chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance (right), speaking during a press conference on March 9th, 2020. Photograph: PA Wire

The UK Covid-19 inquiry found the government response to the pandemic in March 2020 was “too little, too late”. Here are some key numbers from the lengthy report:

230,000 – deaths so far across the UK linked to Covid

23,000 – lives could have been saved in England in first wave if UK had imposed full lockdown a week earlier

80 – percentage of population that UK government advisers said would be infected when it was pursuing its soon abandoned “herd immunity” strategy in early 2020

10 – the number of weeks that pandemic press conferences with Michelle O’Neill and Arlene Foster were suspended after a row over O’Neill’s attendance at an IRA funeral

[ Brexit tensions contributed to disconnect between London and Dublin's Covid-19 responsesOpens in new window ]

30,000 – the number of people in UK who died with Covid in the later Omicron wave, even though most were vaccinated

2 million – documents examined for the inquiry

180,000 – documents deemed relevant

69 – days of public hearings

166 – witness examined

53 – number of “core participants” such as politicians and their advisers

10 – modules during the inquiry, of which the current political module is the second

756 – the number of pages in the two-volume report of the inquiry’s second module

25 – the date in January 2020 that a coach of tourists from virus epicentre Wuhan in China drove over the Border from the North to Republic

1 – the number of those Chinese tourists who was already showing symptoms when they entered the State in January 2020