UK Covid inquiry: Earlier lockdown may have saved 23,000 lives

The UK Covid-19 inquiry found the government response to the pandemic in March 2020 was “too little, too late”. Here are some key numbers from the lengthy report:
230,000 – deaths so far across the UK linked to Covid
23,000 – lives could have been saved in England in first wave if UK had imposed full lockdown a week earlier
80 – percentage of population that UK government advisers said would be infected when it was pursuing its soon abandoned “herd immunity” strategy in early 2020
10 – the number of weeks that pandemic press conferences with Michelle O’Neill and Arlene Foster were suspended after a row over O’Neill’s attendance at an IRA funeral
30,000 – the number of people in UK who died with Covid in the later Omicron wave, even though most were vaccinated
2 million – documents examined for the inquiry
180,000 – documents deemed relevant
69 – days of public hearings
166 – witness examined
53 – number of “core participants” such as politicians and their advisers
10 – modules during the inquiry, of which the current political module is the second
756 – the number of pages in the two-volume report of the inquiry’s second module
25 – the date in January 2020 that a coach of tourists from virus epicentre Wuhan in China drove over the Border from the North to Republic
1 – the number of those Chinese tourists who was already showing symptoms when they entered the State in January 2020