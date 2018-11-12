Brexit: Summit hopes fade as Barnier says no Border breakthrough

British prime minister Theresa May’s hopes of a special Brexit summit appear to be slipping away after the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said a breakthrough had not been achieved in the latest intensive negotiations with the British.

During a short meeting in Brussels, Mr Barnier told European affairs ministers for the 27 EU members that the negotiators had so far failed to make the decisive progress needed on the Irish border issue.

“Barnier explained that intense negotiating efforts continue, but an agreement has not been reached yet,” a statement said.

Mr Barnier is also holding a bilateral meeting at the Irish delegation rooms in Brussels with Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney .

UK sources had spoken last week of a hope that Dominic Raab, the Brexit secretary, could make a visit to Brussels on Tuesday to unveil a deal and prepare the way for a Brexit summit.

If an agreement can be secured in the next 36 hours, a November summit could still be convened by Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, leading to the publication of both the withdrawal agreement and the political declaration on the future relationship.

EU capitals, however, want time to examine any agreement made between the European Commission and the UK before it is published. Officials on both sides were said to have been in discussions until 3am on Monday, and talks have continued into the morning.

Scrutiny

In the meeting with Mr Barnier, about 10-12 member states intervened, stressing the need for national capitals to be able to scrutinise any Brexit deal, including the political declaration on the future. Ministers also welcomed continued no-deal planning and stressed that the EU had to remain united.

Earlier in the day, doubts had been voiced by ministers for the EU27 about the chances of an imminent breakthrough given the sensitivity of the issues still on the table.

To avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland ever emerging, the government is proposing a temporary UK-wide customs union to be in place until another solution is believed possible by Whitehall.

The EU is in turn insisting the UK could not unilaterally withdraw from such an agreement if Whitehall decided that another border solution was possible.

Michael Roth, Germany’s minister of state for the EU, said the member states had made “many compromises but the room for manoeuvre is very much limited and our British friends know exactly where our discussions are”.

Belgium’s deputy prime minister, Didier Reynders, told reporters: “We have time but not so much, so for this moment it’s very difficult to make real progress but before Christmas I’m hoping that it will be possible.

“Of course we are prepared for all the different possibilities but we try to work hardly on a good agreement and we are very close, you know what are the limits for the moment.

“About Ireland we have made a proposal with some evolutions in the last days but until now we don’t have a positive signal about that so I’m hoping this will be the case in the next weeks but certainly not today.”

Nathalie Loiseau, the French EU minister, said there had been intensive discussions and Brussels was working to avoid a no-deal scenario, which she stressed was primarily important for the UK.

She said: “I have no crystal ball unfortunately. We will have a close look at what a customs union would mean for us because it’s in between the withdrawal agreement and the future relationship so of course it’s a little bit special to discuss the two of it. We are ready, we are open but of course we want to see the details.

“If we end any sort of temporary arrangement this is to be a bilateral decision from the EU27 and from the UK at the same time and we have to know in that moment what sort of solution there is for the Irish border.”

Political logjam

With the UK cabinet yet to back Mrs May’s plan for a customs union, Ales Chmelar, the Czech Republic’s Europe minister, suggested the logjam was at the political level rather than between the negotiators.

He said: “I still hope that we will have a decision soon on decisive progress in the negotiations but it is to be seen whether we hold a summit before December or not.

“We’ve all seen some technical possibilities on the compromise, it is now a matter of political agreement. I’m still hopeful that we can have decisive progress this month.” – Guardian

Earlier Boris Johnson claimed Mrs May is on the brink of “total surrender” to the EU over Brexit as he urged the cabinet to mutiny against the British prime minister’s withdrawal agenda.

Former foreign secretary Mr Johnson suggested that if Mrs May’s plans for a backstop went through, the UK could be reduced to the status of a colony.

In a stinging attack on the British PM’s proposals ahead of a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Mr Johnson said Mrs May’s agenda would see the UK “remain in captivity”. He said plans for a backstop would be worse than remaining in the EU.

Resignation

Mrs May is under fire from both wings of the Tory party after the shock resignation from the government of Mr Johnson’s pro-European brother Jo, who also delivered a withering attack on the PM’s stance.

That move fired speculation that more ministers who backed Remain in the referendum campaign could also quit.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Johnson said that even if the government got the EU to agree to giving London a unilateral exit option from the backstop, it would be meaningless.

“The awful truth is that even if the Cabinet mutinies – as they ought – it will make little difference.

“Even if we agree with the EU that the UK must have a unilateral break clause, so that we can go our own sweet way at a time of our own choosing, it is irrelevant because the programme and ambition of the government is to remain in captivity, to stay in our cell, even if we are given the theoretical key to escape.” – Guardian/PA