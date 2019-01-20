Brexit: May ‘wants Irish treaty’ to break backstop deadlock

British prime minister Theresa May plans to seek a bilateral treaty with the Irish Government to remove the contentious backstop arrangement from Britain’s divorce deal with the European Union, a newspaper reported.

The Sunday Times said aides to Mrs May thought a deal with Ireland would remove the opposition to her Brexit plan from the Democratic Unionist Party that supports Mrs May’s minority government and from pro-Brexit rebels in her Conservative Party.

However, the Irish edition of the same newspaper quoted a senior Irish Government source as saying the bilateral treaty proposal was “not something we would entertain” and a second senior political source as saying it would not work with the European Commission.

Mrs May suffered a heavy defeat in parliament on Tuesday when Conservative lawmakers and members of other parties rejected her Brexit plan by an overwhelming majority.

That left Britain facing the prospect of no deal to smooth its exit from the EU in little more than two months’ time. The prime minister is due to announce on Monday how she plans to proceed.

Many Conservatives and the DUP oppose the backstop that the European Union insists on as a guarantee to avoid a hard border between the Republic and Northern Ireland.

Earlier on Saturday, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said Dublin’s commitment to the Brexit divorce deal struck with the British government was “absolute,” including the Border backstop arrangement.

The Sunday Times also said a group of lawmakers in Britain’s parliament would meet on Sunday to consider ways they could suspend the Brexit process, wresting control away from Mrs May’s government.

Downing Street has condemned moves by rebel MPs to rewrite the Commons rule book in an attempt to derail Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

The two groups of MPs are said to be planning to table amendments to enable backbench MPs to take control of the business of the House to frustrate Mrs May’s Brexit plans.

One group led by Tory former minister Nick Boles and the senior Labour MP Yvette Cooper is attempting to block a no-deal Brexit. The Sunday Times reported a second group led by the former attorney general Dominic Grieve wants to go further and suspend the Article 50 withdrawal process.

Downing Street described the moves as “extremely concerning” and said they underlined the need for MPs who supported Brexit to vote for it in the House.

The reports comes as Mrs May prepares to brief Cabinet ministers on her talks with other party leaders and senior MPs following the crushing defeat of her Brexit deal last week in the Commons.

Former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme that Mrs May should rule out extending Article 50.

He said: “If there’s an attempt to reverse the referendum, stop Brexit altogether I think that would cut across not only the democratic mandate, the biggest in history we had.

“I think also if you look at current public opinion and how it’s shifted by two to one as I said people want us to respect the referendum.”

Mr Raab went on to say that to break the deadlock with Brussels the negotiating team should be changed, he said: “For all the great work the civil servants have done, I think to close this deal it needs to be politically led and driven so taken into control of the politicians.”

The pro-Brexit International Trade Secretary Liam Fox warned of a “political tsunami” if the British government fails to deliver on the 2016 referendum vote.

He also criticised ministers calling for Mrs May to rule out a no-deal Brexit, saying the “most stupid thing possible” in a negotiation is to “give away your strongest card”.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Dr Fox said: “Failure to deliver Brexit would produce a yawning gap between Parliament and the people, a schism in our political system with unknowable consequences.

Elsewhere, Commons Speaker John Bercow is said to be considering abandoning his plans to step down this summer after Cabinet ministers threatened to deny him a peerage because of his alleged “bias” against the Government over Brexit. – Reuters, PA