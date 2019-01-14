Mayor of Gdansk dies after stabbing at concert

The mayor of Poland’s northern city of Gdansk has died after he was stabbed at a charity event on Sunday evening.

Pawel Adamowicz (53), mayor of the city for 20 years, was attacked before thousands of people during a charity concert.

Polish media have identified the man behind the attack as Stefan W, a 27-year-old local man with a history of violent crime.

Mr Adamowicz was rushed to hospital for a five-hour emergency operation. Doctors say he suffered serious wounds to his internal organs, including heart and diaphragm and spent the night in a critical condition.

On Monday afternoon Poland’s health minister Lukasz Szumowski confirmed the mayor had died from his injuries.

“We couldn’t win,” the minister added.

A solidarity march has been called in Gdansk in solidarity with the city’s liberal mayor: a supporter of migrants and LGBT rights, and a vocal opponent of Poland’s national conservative government.

Prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, described the mayor’s death as a “huge tragedy” or the country.

From 2007 to 2015 Mr Adamowicz was a member of Poland’s pro-European Civic Platform (PO), the main political opponent of PiS, until he left the party to contest local elections as an independent candidate.

Moments before the attack, Mr Adamowicz posted an image on Instagram from the stage of the Gdansk venue. Video footage of the attack – on social media – shows the assailant rushing the stage, and scuffling with the mayor on the right.

The pre-recorded music continued but singing dwindled and died out down as it became clear what had just happened on the stage.

Violent assault

The attacker, convicted and imprisoned in 2014 for violent assault, can be seen making a gesture of triumph after the stabbing as he strutted around the stage.

As others on the stage backed away in fear, he grabbed a microphone and told the crowd: “Hello! Hello! My name is Stefan. I sat innocent in prison, I sat innocent in prison. Civic Platform tortured me, and that’s why Adamowicz is dead.”

The man was then overpowered by security staff and was being questioned on Monday when news broke of the mayor’s death.

Immediately after Polish president Andrzej Duda led condemnations of the attack, saying he was praying for the mayor and his family.

Poland’s interior minister Joachim Brudzinski described the stabbing as “an attack of inexplicable barbarity”.

Sunday’s concert in Gdansk, one of dozens across the country, was part of a 27-year tradition: the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity. Since its foundation the charity has raised more than 950 million zloty (€221 million) for state-run hospitals to buy medical equipment.