Bercow to stand down as Commons speaker at end of October

John Bercow has announced he will stand down as Commons Speaker at the end of next month unless an election is called before then.

In an impassioned speech to the Commons, Mr Bercow – who has been Speaker for 10 years – also said he would step down as an MP.

Addressing the Commons while his wife looked on from the gallery, Mr Bercow said: “At the 2017 election, I promised my wife and children that it would be my last.

“This is a pledge that I intend to keep. If the House votes tonight for an early general election, my tenure as Speaker and MP will end when this Parliament ends.

“If the House does not so vote, I have concluded that the least disruptive and most democratic course of action would be for me to stand down at the close of business on Thursday October 31st.”

He continued: “Least disruptive because that date will fall shortly after the votes on the Queen’s Speech expected on October 21st and 22nd.

“The week or so after that may be quite lively and it would be best to have an experienced figure in the chair for that short period.

“Most democratic because it will mean that a ballot is held when all members have some knowledge of the candidates.

“This is far preferable to a contest at the beginning of a parliament when new MPs will not be similarly informed and may find themselves vulnerable to undue institutional influence.”

The Speaker added he has “sought to be the backbenchers’ backstop”, and thanked his team in the Speaker’s House for their work behind the scenes.

Mr Bercow said: “I could not serve this House without a small but superb team in the Speaker’s House, my wife Sally and my three children Oliver, Freddie and Jemima.”

He added: “From the bottom of my heart, I thank them all profusely.”

His wife Sally Bercow could be seen smiling on from the gallery.

Downing Street confirmed that Parliament will be prorogued at the close of business on Monday. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Parliament

Meanwhile, the British parliament will be prorogued at the close of business on Monday, Downing Street has confirmed.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said that while the government would obey the law, Mr Johnson would not be requesting another extension of the Article 50 EU withdrawal process.

“The prime minister is not going to seek an extension,” the spokesman said.

“If MPs want to resolve this there is an easy way – vote for an election today and let the public decide.”

An Opposition law, dubbed the Benn Bill after Labour MP Hilary Benn, that would extend the Brexit deadline until January 2020 is expected to receive Royal Assent before prorogation kicks-in but MPs would be thrown out of Parliament almost immediately afterwards and face a nervous wait to see whether Mr Johnson will obey the legislation.

The Conservative Party leader flew to Ireland to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Monday morning but his counterpart poured cold water on suggestions of a breakthrough on the stalemate over a solution to the Irish backstop, the safety net agreed by the European Union and the UK to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland.

Royal approval

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth gave final approval to a piece of legislation which seeks to prevent prime minister Boris Johnson from taking the country out of the European Union without a deal on October 31st.

The step, known as Royal Assent, is effectively a rubber-stamp from the monarch for the law which passed through parliament last week despite opposition from the government.

The Royal Assent was announced in parliament’s upper chamber, the House of Lords. – PA and Reuters