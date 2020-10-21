Spain is first country in western Europe with 1m Covid-19 cases

Spain became the first western European country to exceed 1 million coronavirus infections on Wednesday, doubling its tally in just six weeks despite a series of increasingly stringent measures to control the second wave.

Health ministry data showed total cases had reached 1,005,295, rising by 16,973 from the previous day. The death toll increased by 156 to 34,366.

After slowing to a trickle in the wake of Spain’s strict March to June lockdown, the infection rate accelerated to frequently exceed 10,000 cases a day from late August, and hit a new peak of more than 16,000 last week.

A hurried exit from confinement before tracing systems were in place let transmission get out of hand faster than in other countries, said Dr Rafael Bengoa, co-founder of Bilbao’s Institute for Health and Strategy.

He also blamed Spain’s deeply entrenched political polarisation for the rise. “There’s a lot of political noise but a shocking leadership vacuum,” he said.

Bitter debate

As Spain’s health ministry released the latest figures, most of its politicians were bitterly debating a motion of no confidence in Socialist prime minister Pedro Sanchez launched by the far-right Vox party.

“These politicians are only comfortable with the simplicity of short-term... ideologically motivated debates, but the virus doesn’t care about ideology,” Dr Bengoa said.

While daily deaths have been hovering around 100 – a far cry from the peak of nearly 900 registered in late March – nationwide hospital admissions have jumped 20 per cent in two weeks and 70 per cent in Catalonia.

Neighbouring France has more than 900,000 cases and could also surpass 1 million this week, though its population is around 40 per cent larger than Spain’s. On Wednesday, France reported 26,676 new Covid-19 cases, where there had been 20,468 cases on Tuesday.

Both Britain and Italy have reported more deaths than Spain, but fewer overall infections.

More than 40.91 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,125,339 have died with the virus, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries. – Reuters