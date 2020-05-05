Locks off after lockdown: How hairdressers are adapting to a Covid-19 world

Whether you’ve decided to let it grow or caved in and reached for the clippers, many people in Ireland are badly in need of a decent haircut.

It is very difficult - if not impossible - to go for a haircut while practising social distancing, and many establishments have now been closed for more than six weeks.

Hairdressers and barbers are scheduled to reopen on July 20th, under the fourth phase of the Government’s plan to ease coronavirus restrictions.

This means hairdressers will reopen after restaurants and cafes (June 29th), but ahead of pubs, cinemas and gyms (August 10th).

A chair is taped up in a salon in Speyer, Germany. Hairdressers reopened on Monday but with strict social distancing rules in place. Photgraph: Ronald Wittek/EPA

Going for a haircut is likely to be a very different experience in the age of Covid-19 - here is a look at how other countries have reopened or plan to reopen hairdressers, as lockdowns are eased around the world.

GERMANY

Monday saw Germany begin to ease restrictions, having been locked down since March, with hairdressers among the businesses allowed to reopen. However, hairdressers and barbers must abide by strict rules, with the whole process now becoming far less social.

Haircuts in Germany are now available by appointment only, with customers and hairdressers required to wear face masks. Social distancing must also be adhered to, with a 1.5m distance required between people in the shop - apart from while the haircut is taking place.

All customers must have their hair washed before a cut, with communication between patrons no longer allowed. Hairdressers must wear single-use aprons and disinfect their equipment between each haircut.

And while barbers are able to cut hair, procedures involving close facial contact, such as beard or moustache trimming, are prohibited.

Washing hair ahead of a haircut is now compulsory in Germany. Photograph: Ronald Wittek/EPA

On Wednesday Germany will announce the next phase of their plans to ease lockdown, with large shops expected to be allowed to open from May 11th.

SPAIN

Hairdressers have also started to reopen in Spain this week, with the country’s new coronavirus deaths and infections remaining steady near pre-lockdown levels, as the country gradually begins returning to normal after weeks of confinement.

Like in Germany, hairdressers have reopened with strict rules in place. They can only run at 30 per cent capacity, and all haircuts are by appointment only.

The number of fatalities rose by to 185 in the 24 hours through Tuesday, compared to Monday’s gain of 164, according to Health Ministry data. Infections rose by 867 to 219,329 after the previous day’s increase of 356. The total number of cases was adjusted to reflect changes in data for the Madrid region.

Some shops, including hairdressers and cobblers, began opening up this week, as the government moves ahead with a four-phase plan to end the confinement that started March 14th and has brought the economy to a near-standstill.

As part of efforts to restore a semblance of normal life and reignite the economy, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will ask parliament Wednesday for permission to extend a state of emergency for another two weeks beyond May 9th. The government says it’s necessary even as the pandemic eases because it gives officials in Madrid special powers over the national health service. - Bloomberg

FRANCE

Hairdressers will be allowed to reopen in France on May 11th, as one of Europe’s tightest lockdowns is eased. As with Germany, appointments will be available by booking only, while customers must bring their own face mask.

ITALY

Italy’s hair salons remain closed until June 1st, with the country beginning to ease restrictions on Monday.

Beauticians and hairdressers in Turin call on the Italian Government to allow salons to reopen before June 1st. Photograph: Alessandro Di Marco/EPA

PORTUGAL

As Portugal slowly started to ease its lockdown measures imposed to fight the coronavirus on Monday, hairdresser Cleonice Caldeira reopened her tiny beauty salon in the heart of Lisbon but her business may now face a long road to recovery.

“It’s complicated but we have to move on,” 48-year-old Caldeira told Reuters while wearing a mask and a plastic face shield to cut the hair of her second customer of the day.

After a six-week lockdown when people were urged to stay indoors, and most non-essential services were shut, a three-phase plan began on Monday to open up different sectors every 15 days, starting with hairdressers, small neighbourhood shops, car dealerships and bookshops.

But businesses must follow strict safety and capacity restrictions.

At hairdressers, for instance, staff members must wear protective equipment, hand sanitiser must be available and customers are only allowed in with an appointment.

The use of masks is now obligatory in enclosed public spaces like supermarkets and on public transport, with rule-breakers risking fines of up to €350. Remote working is still recommended where possible, and gatherings must be limited to 10 people.

Due to the tough rules still in place, businesses are gearing up for the challenges ahead.

“Economically speaking, it was very difficult,” said 33-year-old Bruna Pegado, a hairdresser also working at Caldeira’s salon. “Recovery will be slow because with the rules not all customers will come back at the beginning.”

Portugal has so far reported 25,525 cases of the coronavirus and 1,063 deaths, a significantly lower toll compared to other countries, including hard-hit neighbouring Spain.

If the spread continues to slow, bigger stores, restaurants, museums and coffee shops will reopen on May 18th but at reduced capacity. - Reuters

GREECE

Greeks were finally allowed to get their hair cut, buy books and flowers and even venture back onto the beaches on Monday as part of a gradual easing of lockdown restrictions imposed six weeks ago to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Police conducted inspections on buses, in metro stations and shops to make sure people were wearing the mandatory protective masks and respecting social distancing rules. Municipal workers sprayed bus stops and other public venues.

“(Relaxing the lockdown) is a positive step, it will give our morale a boost, always of course with masks and safety,” said Efi Karanikolaou, a customer at a reopened hair salon.

Greeks no longer need a form stating a valid reason - such as shopping for food or medicine, or taking physical exercise - for permission to leave their homes.

Greece, a country of 11 million people, has so far registered 2,626 cases of Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and 144 deaths, far fewer than in many other European countries.

Small retail stores including florists, booksellers and opticians are among the businesses allowed to reopen. Their working hours are likely to be extended due to high pent-up demand, but many felt a sense of unease.

A barber gives a haircut in Athens wearing PPE. Photograph: Yorgos Karahalis/Bloomberg

Schools, restaurants and bars are expected to reopen later this month. Hotels will start to open from June 1st. - Reuters

DENMARK

Denmark, the first country outside Asia to ease its coronavirus lockdown, said last Thursday the spread of Covid-19 has not accelerated since the gradual loosening of restrictions began in mid-April.

The Nordic country began reopening day care centers and schools for children in first to fifth grade two weeks ago followed by hairdressers and other small businesses on April 20th after seeing number of infections and deaths decline.

“There are no signs that the Covid-19 epidemic is accelerating,” said the State Serum Institute, which is responsible for preparedness against infectious diseases. - Reuters

UK

Hairdressers and barber shops in the UK remain closed, with their Government yet to provide a blueprint for the easing of lockdown restrictions.

ICELAND

Hair salons are reopening in Iceland after six weeks of lockdown, along withhigh schools, dentists and other businesses, after the North Atlantic nation managed to tame its coronavirus outbreak. Iceland has confirmed 1,799 cases of the virus, but just 10 people have died. - PA