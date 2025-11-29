Vast Russian overnight attack on Ukraine kills two and injures dozens

Law enforcement officers stand next to the covered body of a killed person in front of a damaged residential building following a drone attack in Kyiv on Saturday. Photograph: Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images

A vast Russian overnight attack on Ukraine killed two people and wounded two dozen, Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Saturday, adding that Moscow continued to “kill and destroy” while the world was discussing peace plans for the conflict.

“Russia shot dozens of cruise and ballistic missiles and over 500 drones at ordinary homes, the energy grid, and critical infrastructure,” foreign minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X.

Explosions could be heard in the capital city, Kyiv, throughout the night. One person was killed there and 15 others wounded, according to the mayor.

Ukraine’s energy ministry said on Saturday that more than 600,000 users were left without power after an overnight Russian attack on the power grid.

The attack hit facilities in Kyiv and five regions across Ukraine. More than 500,000 of the affected households were in the capital.

Ukraine has been negotiating with the United States on the terms of a peace agreement that Washington is seeking to broker between Kyiv and Moscow to end Russia’s nearly four-year-long war.

Kyiv and its European allies say they want peace but pushed back against some of the original terms pushed by the US, with Ukraine unwilling to withdraw from land it currently holds and resisting any restriction on its future ability to join alliances.

“While everyone is discussing points of peace plans, Russia continues to pursue its ‘war plan’ of two points: to kill and destroy,” Sybiha wrote on Saturday morning after the overnight attack. - Reuters