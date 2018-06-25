Heatwave to extend from UK across northwest Europe this week

A heatwave, which could produce the hottest temperatures this year, is sweeping across the UK.

After a weekend of wall-to-wall sunshine around the UK, temperatures in London may hit around 29 degrees in line with sunny holiday hot spots in southern Spain.

The heatwaves will extend to the rest of northwest Europe by next week, breaking solar power records.

By next week, temperatures in the Netherlands and Germany will reach 30 degrees with the hot weather likely to last into July, data from Radiant Solutions show.

Met Office forecaster Mark Foster said it is possible the hottest day for the year for all parts of the UK could be bettered this week.

He added: “There is a fairly good chance we will see the hottest day so far. There is a chance it could possibly be tomorrow.”

Very high levels of pollen and UV mean that hay fever sufferers are in for a difficult time.

The highest temperature recorded in the UK so far this year is 29.1 degrees at St James Park, central London, on April 19th.

The top temperatures in Scotland and Northern Ireland this year were both recorded on May 29th.

Achnagart in Ross and Cromarty, Scotland, boasted a temperature of 27.5C while the heat hit 25.3 degrees in Castlederg in Co Tyrone.

People in Hawarden, Clwyd, enjoyed 26.8 degrees, the top temperature in Wales this year, on May 27th.

Temperatures are on Monday expected to reach around 29 degrees around in London and between 24 degrees to 27 degrees across England and Wales while Scotland in the south and south east could see around 25 degrees to 26 degrees and Northern Ireland is looking at 25 degrees.

Higher temperatures are expected over the next days and the south west of England, the south and parts of Wales could enjoy 30 degrees.

Urging everyone to take precautions, Mr Foster said: “High pressure is going to dominate this week so we can expect very high levels of pollen and UV. If you are in the sun you have a greater chance of getting burnt in the short term.”

Long days, very still conditions and clear skies help June temperatures to get very intense. The sun in June is relatively the highest it gets in the sky and heat can build up over successive days.

The TUC has called on bosses to make sure staff working outdoors are protected from the sun and the heat.

Workers including builders, agricultural workers and gardeners who are outside for lengthy periods in high temperatures are at risk of sunstroke, sunburn and skin cancer, the union organisation warned.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “We all love to see the sunshine, but working outdoors in sweltering conditions can be unbearable and dangerous.

“Bosses must ensure their staff are protected with regular breaks, lots of fluids, plenty of sunscreen and the right protective clothing.”– PA and Bloomberg