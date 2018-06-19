Kim Jong-un follows up landmark US summit with China visit

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in China for a two-day visit, just a week after he participated in a landmark summit in Singapore with US president Donald Trump.

The visit had been widely anticipated after the summit, and Mr Kim is expected to brief China’s president Xi Jinping on the historic talks, which ended with a promise to denuclearise the Korean peninsula in exchange for security guarantees.

Chinese state media announced the two-day visit, an unusual move as Mr Kim’s previous two trips to China were officially announced after he had left.

Mr Kim reportedy arrived on an Air Koryo An-148 aircraft at Beijing’s Capital International Airport on Tuesday morning, and the North Korean leader travelled to the Diaoyutai state guest house in Beijing, where he stayed with his wife Ri Sol-ju in March. He was in a lengthy convoy of vehicles, including an ambulance.

Security was tight along Changan Avenue, which leads to the Great Hall of the People on Tiananmen Square where visiting heads of state are greeted.

China is North Korea’s most important ally and financial supporter, despite a strain in relations over the North’s nuclear programme and Beijing’s subsequent decision to go along with international sanctions on North Korea.

Facilitator

As ties between Pyongyang and Seoul, and more recently Washington, have improved, China has offered to play the role of facilitator.

Mr Kim is likely to seek Chinese input on the process of denuclearisation and on how quickly sanctions can be lifted now that relations are opening up again.

Beijing has pushed for dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang for years, although it is also careful not to cede too much influence to the US in the region.

It has long seen “dual suspension” as the best first step, where the North would give up its nuclear weapons in return for South Korea and the US suspending joint military manoeuvres, a major irritant to the North Koreans.

The first step from the South Koreans came with the suspension of a major joint drill in summer.

“South Korea and the United States have agreed to suspend all planning activities regarding the Freedom Guardian military drill scheduled for August,” the South Korean defence ministry said in a statement.

Last year, 17,500 American and more than 50,000 South Korean troops took part in Ulchi Freedom Guardian drills. Mr Trump announced he was suspending what he called “war games” after the summit with Mr Kim, to the surprise of defence chiefs in both countries.