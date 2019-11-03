Twenty-nine people injured after bus overturns in France

Four people are seriously injured and 25 others hurt after a bus heading from Paris to London overturned in France.

The bus, which was carrying some British passengers, flipped onto its side on a wet highway in the northern Somme region of France.

The FlixBus vehicle was also carrying passengers from the US, Spain, Australia, the Netherlands, Romania, Russia, and France.

The prefecture of the Somme said 32 passengers were on board at the time.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Amiens and several other regional facilities.

A press official, Hervé Fosse, said most of the injuries were not serious.

The local gendarmerie on the scene tweeted a photo of the bus on its side with its front window smashed.

The prefecture said the bus left the road near an exit, but provided no further details.

The low-cost FlixBus firm has its headquarters in Germany. – AP