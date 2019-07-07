Greek conservatives on course for snap election victory

Greek opposition conservatives held a strong lead over ruling leftist Syriza in snap elections on Sunday, a joint exit poll by five private TV stations showed.

New Democracy was on course to win 38-42 per cent of the vote, exit polls showed with 80 per cent of the responses counted. Leftwing Syriza which came to power in 2015, would trail with 26.5-30.5 per cent in second place.

Sunday’s vote was set to hand a second sound victory to the centre-right party after it also won the local European parliament vote in May.

New Democracy, led by 51-year-old Kyriakos Mitsotakis, promised austerity-worn Greeks tax relief, stronger growth and a pro-investments stance.

The result was expected to hand Mr Mitsotakis an outright majority with 155-167 seats in the 300-seat legislative house, considerable political capital to make bold policy choices. – Reuters