Greek conservatives on course for snap election victory
Exit polls indicate centre-right New Democracy to win majority over left Syriza party
Supporters of New Democracy conservative party are seen at the party’s main election kiosk after the announcement of the first exit polls in Athens, Greece on Sunday. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters
Greek opposition conservatives held a strong lead over ruling leftist Syriza in snap elections on Sunday, a joint exit poll by five private TV stations showed.
New Democracy was on course to win 38-42 per cent of the vote, exit polls showed with 80 per cent of the responses counted. Leftwing Syriza which came to power in 2015, would trail with 26.5-30.5 per cent in second place.
Sunday’s vote was set to hand a second sound victory to the centre-right party after it also won the local European parliament vote in May.
New Democracy, led by 51-year-old Kyriakos Mitsotakis, promised austerity-worn Greeks tax relief, stronger growth and a pro-investments stance.
The result was expected to hand Mr Mitsotakis an outright majority with 155-167 seats in the 300-seat legislative house, considerable political capital to make bold policy choices. – Reuters