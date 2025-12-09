Irish farmers’ nitrates derogation extended for further three years

The nitrates derogation, which allows 7,000 Irish dairy farmers to spread more fertiliser on their land than their European counterparts, had been due to expire at the end of this year.

Irish dairy farmers will enjoy a three-year extension to a derogation allowing them to spread higher levels of fertiliser on their land, despite water quality concerns, following a European Union vote on Tuesday.

The Government has spent months intensively lobbying officials in the European Commission, the union’s executive arm that proposes and enforces EU laws, for further leeway, to prolong an existing Irish derogation to nitrates rules.

The nitrates derogation, which allows 7,000 Irish dairy farmers to spread more fertiliser on their land than their European counterparts, had been due to expire at the end of this year. It also allows farmers availing of the derogation to keep more livestock per acre of land.

The nitrates directive, in force since 1991, aims to protect waterways and rivers from agricultural pollution and excess runoff. Successive governments have argued for the long-standing exemption to the EU law, on the basis Ireland’s pasture-based farming system has livestock graze outdoors for much of the year.

The commission had supported extending Ireland’s exemption to the bloc’s nitrates law, subject to extra strings being attached around environmental standards. That proposed extension was signed off by a vote of the EU’s 27 states in Brussels on Tuesday.

Failing to negotiate a renewal to the nitrates derogation would have caused significant political backlash from farming organisations and communities, who view the exemption as crucial to Ireland’s system of dairy farming.

The commission has sought assurances from the Irish Government that farmers availing of the derogation would comply with other EU habitat rules protecting nature sites, plants and species.

The Department of Agriculture was locked in talks with the commission for several weeks. It is understood the EU’s executive body wanted extra conditions added to any further extension to the nitrates derogation.

Discussions also focused on the length of the new derogation, with the Government pushing for a longer extension.

It is understood Taoiseach Micheál Martin privately raised the importance of Ireland continuing to enjoy a derogation in conversations with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Ireland and the Netherlands are the only remaining EU states granted a derogation to the nitrate rules, with current exemption due to expire at the end of this year.

Recent testing for nitrates in Ireland has shown promising reductions in some water bodies, however overall the Environmental Protection Agency has found water quality in rivers and lakes is getting worse, in a large part due to the agriculture sector.