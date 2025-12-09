French prime minister wins crucial budget vote but at huge political cost

France's prime minister Sébastien Lecornu at the National Assembly in Paris on Tuesday. Photograph: Magali Cohen/ Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

French lawmakers narrowly approved the ‍2026 social security budget on Tuesday, handing prime minister Sébastien Lecornu a crucial victory but at enormous political cost that could still threaten his fragile government.

Mr Lecornu is seeking to get the broader ‌state budget through parliament before the end of the year, but his costly concessions to win Socialist support have alienated allies ⁠and left him politically weakened.

Lawmakers approved the Bill by a margin of ‌just ​13, highlighting ‍the government’s precarious position in a divided lower house where no party holds a majority.

Mr Lecornu’s gamble to win Socialist support succeeded – but only by making concessions that have infuriated centrist ⁠and conservative allies over their cost.

Socialists backed the bill after Mr Lecornu agreed ⁠to freeze president Emmanuel Macron’s landmark 2023 ⁠pension reform until after the 2027 presidential election.

[ France’s moment of peril as a debt mountain fuels a political crisisOpens in new window ]

The approval secures funding for healthcare, pensions and welfare, although it leaves a funding ‍shortfall likely to be close to €20 billion. Social security accounts for more than 40 per cent of France’s overall public sector spending.

But any relief the victory gives Mr Lecornu may prove short-lived as lawmakers prepare to vote later this month on the overall state budget, currently under review in the senate.

The government aims to cut France’s budget deficit – already one of the ‌euro zone’s largest – to ‌less than 5 per cent of GDP next year.

A banner depicting the French president with the text 'Macron despises the Republic' during a demonstration against the state budget. Photograph: EPA

But it has little room to manoeuvre in a fractious parliament in the absence of ‌a majority.

Budget battles have already toppled three governments since Mr Macron lost his parliamentary majority in a ⁠snap election last year – including Michel Barnier’s cabinet, which fell to a no-confidence vote over last year’s budget.

– Reuters

[ France announces voluntary military service for 18- and 19-year-oldsOpens in new window ]