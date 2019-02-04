Brexit: Merkel hints at ‘creative’ solution on the Border

German chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday offered a way to break the deadlock over the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, calling for a creative compromise to allay concerns over the future of Irish border arrangements.

British prime minister Theresa May is seeking legally binding changes to the withdrawal agreement with the EU to replace the Northern Irish backstop, that aims to prevent the reintroduction of a hard border on the island of Ireland.

The backstop would keep the UK in a common customs area with the EU in the absence of a future trade agreement.

While Dr Merkel said she did not want the so-called withdrawal agreement renegotiated, she added that difficult questions could be resolved with creativity, the strongest hint to date that the EU’s most powerful leader could be prepared to compromise.

“There are definitely options for preserving the integrity of the single market even when Northern Ireland isn’t part of it because it is part of Britain while at the same time meeting the desire to have, if possible, no border controls,” Dr Merkel said.

“To solve this point you have to be creative and listen to each other, and such discussions can and must be conducted,” Dr Merkel said at a news conference with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo.

Dr Merkel said the Irish backstop issue could be solved as part of a discussion over a separate agreement on the future relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom, offering Mrs May a potential way out of the deadlock.

“We can still use the time to perhaps reach an agreement if everyone shows good will,” Dr Merkel said.

Former first minister of Northern Ireland David Trimble said alternative arrangements should be made instead of the Border backstop included in the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Meanwhile, former Ulster Unionist Party leader David Trimble has indicated he plans to take the British government to court to ensure the backstop is removed from the withdrawal agreement.

“The Nobel Peace Prize winner and architect of the Good Friday Agreement plans to initiate judicial review proceedings to ensure that the Protocol is removed from the Withdrawal Agreement,” a spokesman said.

Lord Trimble said that alternative arrangements should be put in place instead as he claims the protocol in the Mrs May’s deal breaches the terms of the Belfast Agreement.

Lord Trimble and John Hume, former leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party, jointly received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 for their roles in bringing about the Belfast Agreement.

In Brussels, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said Ireland and the EU are prepared, and want to, provide backstop “reassurances and clarity to the UK to assist the Brexit ratification process on the UK side”. But he insisted that alternatives to the backstop had been exhaustively examined and tested.

“From our perspective on some of the core issues particularly around the Irish protocol and the backstop,”Mr Coveney told journalists, “it [the withdrawal agreement] is already a series of compromises that is actually designed around British red lines. This is a UK plan as well as an Irish and EU one to solve a very important issue.”

Mr Coveney was in Brussels for a meeting between EU foreign ministers and their Arab League counterparts.

Asked if Mrs May’s search for alternatives to the backstop was futile, Mr Coveney said that “the Irish protocol in the WA already allows for ‘alternative arrangements’ or alternative solutions to the backstop and if they are there they can replace the backstop. That’s always been the point here. The problem has been that none of those ideas around alternative arrangements have actually stood up to scrutiny. We certainly haven’t seen any that have.

“We spent well over a year looking at different ways of providing the guarantee of no physical infrastructure on the island of Ireland to protect the all-Ireland economy which reinforces the peace process. Many, many, many hours were involved in coming up with a legally credible and pragmatic solution to that problem.

“And in that process we looked at lots of different alternative arrangements and ideas and I have yet to hear any new thinking that goes beyond what has already been tested. And this is the issue here. What Ireland is being asked to do by some in Westminster is to essentially do away with an agreed solution between the UK and EU negotiators and to replace it with wishful thinking.”

May to Belfast

Mrs May is to visit Belfast on Tuesday to deliver a Brexit speech and meet businesspeople.

Mrs May is due to reiterate the British government’s commitment to avoiding a hard border in Ireland. She is also expected to explain why she is now seeking an alternative to the backstop .

Mrs May originally urged political and business leaders in Northern Ireland to support her Brexit deal but after it was defeated in the House of Commons by 432 votes to 202 she then moved to try to find an alternative to the backstop.

The British Labour Party’s Brexit spokesman Sir Keir Starmer who met business people, trade unions and the SDLP and Sinn Féin in Belfast on Monday, said he had detected “great anxiety” in Northern Ireland after Mrs May “voted against the backstop that she negotiated”.

“That has raised levels of anxiety about a no deal outcome,” he told The Irish Times on Monday.

And while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has opposed the backstop, Sir Keir said it appeared that some form of backstop was now inevitable. He said: “We have got concerns with the backstop but we accept that a backstop is inevitable given that the prime minister has now run down the article 50 clock and nobody credibly thinks that a new treaty arrangement with the EU is going to be agreed by January 1st, 2021.

“So we have concerns about the backstop but we now recognise that a backstop is now inevitable.” – Additional reporting: Reuters