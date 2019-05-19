Austria set for early election after collapse of coalition

Austria’s chancellor and president will discuss a date on Sunday for an early parliamentary election and the makeup of a caretaker government, after a video sting brought down the leader of the far-right junior partners in the ruling coalition.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz pulled the plug on his coalition and called for a snap election after his deputy, the leader of the far-right Freedom Party, quit over a video showing him discussing fixing state contracts in return for favours.

Heinz-Christian Strache, who was filmed speaking to a woman who posed as the niece of a Russian oligarch, accepted that the video was “catastrophic” but denied having broken the law and said no money changed hands.

The scandal is a blow for one of Europe’s most successful nationalist parties just a week before an election to the European parliament in which far-right groups anticipate record success across the continent.

Mr Kurz, a conservative who has ruled with far-right junior partners for a year and a half, said the video was the last straw after a number of lesser scandals, and it was time for a new vote rather than an attempt to keep the coalition in office.

“Enough is enough,” Mr Kurz said in a statement to the media on Saturday. President Alexander Van der Bellen, who has the authority to dismiss the government, also said he favoured a snap election and would discuss details on Sunday.

Austria could set an election date as soon as the summer, according to national law, “but that could be difficult due to school holidays,” said Robert Stein, who heads the election desk at the interior ministry.

“The first possible Sunday after the school holidays would be September 15th,” he said.

The makeup of any caretaker government until the snap election was also up for discussion.

Mr Strache said on Saturday that transport minister Norbert Hofer, a former presidential candidate, would replace him as party leader. Mr Kurz has not yet said whether he would accept Mr Hofer as his deputy in government.

The Freedom Party’s leadership was due to meet meet on Saturday afternoon to discuss next steps and nominate Hofer as party chief, news wire APA said.

Stepping down

On Saturday, as Mr Strache announced around midday that he was stepping down, a crowd of thousands with left-wing placards and banners gathered on the square outside Mr Kurz’s office, chanting “Snap elections now!” Police estimated their number at 5,000.

Mr Kurz had repeatedly distanced himself from his far-right coalition partners over lesser scandals in the past, mostly involving party officials and anti-Semitism or racism – such as one in which the deputy mayor of Hitler’s home town wrote a poem likening immigrants to rats.

“For all these successes in the past two years I had to be ready to withstand a lot and also put up with a lot, from the rat poem to the proximity to radical right-wing groups and the ‘isolated incidents’ that kept coming back,” Mr Kurz said.

“There were many situations in which I found it very difficult to swallow all that.”

The video showed Mr Strache meeting the woman in 2017, shortly before the election that brought him into government.

Mr Strache, whose party has a co-operation agreement with Russia’s ruling United Russia party, described the sting as a “targeted political assassination” and said it never led to any money changing hands. He insisted the only crime that took place was illegally videotaping a private dinner party.

In the footage, Mr Strache discussed rules on party financing and how to work around them, although he also insisted on having to act legally.

“It was dumb, it was irresponsible and it was a mistake,” Mr Strache told a news conference, fighting back tears as he asked his wife and others to forgive him.

“In the cold light of day, my remarks were catastrophic and exceedingly embarrassing,” he said. He also apologised for flirting with the woman. “It was typical alcohol-fuelled macho behaviour in which, yes, I also wanted to impress the attractive female host and I behaved like a bragging teenager,” he said.–Reuters