Third powerful earthquake hits Indonesian island of Lombok

A strong aftershock has shaken the Indonesian island of Lombok where tens of thousands of people are homeless after a powerful earthquake.

Indonesia’s geological agency said the quake on Thursday afternoon had a magnitude of 6.2 and was shallow, at a depth of 12 km, centred in the north west of the island.

It said it did not have the potential to cause a tsunami.

The US Geological Survey measured the quake at magnitude 5.9.

It was the third big quake to hit Lombok in little over a week.

Buildings still standing on the island have been weakened after Sunday’s 7.0 quake that killed at least 131 people and a 6.4 quake on July 29th that killed 16.

The Indonesian Red Cross said it was focusing its Lombok earthquake relief efforts on an estimated 20,000 people in remote areas in the north of the island where aid still has not reached.

Spokesman Arifin Hadi says the tens of thousands people left homeless by Sunday’s quake need clean water and tarpaulins most of all.

He said the agency has sent 20 water vehicles to five remote areas, including one village of about 1,200 households.

He said: “People are always saying they need water and tarps.”

He said they were also looking for people with untreated injuries.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said at least 131 people have died but other agencies are giving much higher figures.

The disaster agency says the higher figures are unverified.

