Tusla disclosed location of child victim to alleged abuser – report

Tusla, the child and family agency, accidentally disclosed the contact and location data of a mother and child victim to an alleged abuser, the State’s data watchdog has said in its annual report.

The data breach occurred last year and was one of three breach notifications received by the Data Protection Commission between February and May 2019.

This triggered an investigation by the data protection regulator in October 2019, according to the annual report of the Data Protection Commission published on Thursday.

Tusla is the subject of three domestic statutory inquiries by the data protection regulator out of a total of 18 ongoing national statutory inquiries being conducted by the commission.

The regulator is conducting another 23 statutory inquiries into technology multinationals.

Overall, the data watchdog received 6,609 valid data breach notifications in 2019 – the first full year that the EU’s new data protection law, the General Data Protection Regulation, was in effect. This is an increase of 42 per cent on the previous year.

The Data Protection Commission handled 7,215 complaints in 2019. The regulator received 2,864 complaints between May 25th, 2018, when GDPR came in effect, and the end of 2018.

In another breach notification received by the DPC that led to a statutory inquiry, the Irish Credit Bureau inadvertently allowed incorrect updates to be applied to the loan account records of customers at financial institutions. This affected the credit ratings of 15,238 individuals.

Some 118 individuals had requested their credit report directly from the Irish Credit Bureau while the data was incorrect. The Data Protection Commission’s inquiry started in July 2019.

Data breach

In another breach at Tusla, the family and child agency accidentally disclosed contact, location and school details of foster parents and children to a grandparent. As a result, that grandparent made contact with the foster parent about the children.

In the third breach, the State agency accidentally disclosed the address of children in foster care to their imprisoned father, who used it to correspond with the children.

Tusla was the subject of another 71 personal data disclosure breaches notified by the agency leading to an inquiry by the Data Protection Commission in November 2018.

The subject matter of the breaches included inappropriate system access, disclosure by email and post and security of personal data.

Data protection investigators conducted site inspections at Tusla head office and at regional offices in Dublin, Naas, Swords, Waterford, Galway and Cork.

“In the course of the inspections, a number of other data protection issues came to light which fell outside the original scope of the [DPC]inquiry,” the report says.

The Data Protection Commission said that these issues are relevant to the protection of personal so they will be highlighted in its draft inquiry report that it is preparing.

The commission said that Tusla continued to engage with data regulator throughout 2018 and 2019. Tusla has made a number of organisational and technical changes, and was advancing “a significant work programme that will see an IT system wholly managed and controlled by Tusla.

The agency has also confirmed that it “expects to revise its current record management policy with the aim of aligning it with the necessary and proportionality principles of the GDPR.”

“The agency is also seeking to review its use of ‘in perpetuity’ record retention periods,” the Data Protection Commission said.