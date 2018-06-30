Scouting Ireland to vote on governance reforms

Scouting Ireland will vote on proposals to overhaul their governance structures at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in Dublin on Saturday.

The reforms include changes to how their board of directors is made up and would introduce independent board members, assessments of future candidates based on competency, and reduce the size of the board.

Scouting Ireland are in the middle of a controversy over the handling of a rape allegation made in 2016, concerning two adults from an incident in 2009. A confidential report by child protection expert Ian Elliott found the handling of the claim was “deeply flawed.” Four senior volunteers criticised in Mr Elliott’s report temporarily stepped aside.

The governance reforms have been in train for several years, but were accelerated after Minister for Children Katherine Zappone suspended the organisation’s State funding in April, following the rape claim controversy.

Last week Ms Zappone released three months worth of State funding - €220,000 - on foot of a commitment to safeguarding and governance reforms.

There has been opposition to the proposals from several local groups and volunteers. In a recent letter to the board, Tom Clarke, secretary of the 52nd Shankill Dublin scout group, called for the vote to be postponed.

Calls to defer vote

“Rushed, ill-judged and poorly executed decisions got us into this crisis,” Mr Clarke’s letter said, adding “calm, considered and measured decisions are needed to get us out.”

He said the governance vote should be deferred, to take on feedback from members given at several town hall meetings in recent weeks.

“Doing so will ensure that the membership will feel their voices have been heard,” the letter, seen by The Irish Times, said.

One point of opposition is the proposal to have each individual scout troop register as a charity, to comply with Charities Regulator legislation. At a meeting discussing the proposals earlier this month in the Red Cow Moran Hotel, several members expressed concern at the extra administrative burden and liability this would place on local volunteers.

Brendan Doyle, commissioner for Mountpelier Scout County in southwest Dublin, said accepting the extra legal responsibilities the changes would place on local groups was “madness,” in a statement to The Irish Times.

Mr Doyle said members were “being bullied” into believing if they did not vote to approve the changes, funding would be suspended, he said.

On Thursday the organisation issued a circular to their membership warning the “continued campaign” against the reforms had the “potential to threaten the very future of our organisation.”

“Any attempts to defer the EGM, or to defer the vote on the governance proposals will be a serious breach of the hard won trust we have re-established with the Minister and her officials,” the statement from national secretary Charles McGuinness, and interim chair Annette Byrne said.

If the reform package was rejected, it would likely result in an immediate withdrawal of further State funding, without which the organisation could not operate, the statement said.

Labour councillor Dermot Lacey, a long time scouter, said he was “supporting in full” the reforms. “This is in the best interests of Scouting Ireland. If anything needs to be tweaked, it can be tweaked later,” he said.

Mr Lacey said the charge that there had not been enough consultation with members did not stack up, as the governance changes have been on the table “for four years now,” he said.

One former board member, who did not wish to be named, said he felt the “vast majority would be in favour of the changes.”

The EGM is taking place in the Helix, in Dublin City University’s north Dublin campus. The meeting is set to start at 9.30am and provisionally finish by 5.30pm.