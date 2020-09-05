Church services

Week beginning Saturday, September 5th, 2020

 

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THIRTEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Lay Vicars Choral - Hoskings: Missa Sancti Kentigerni, Psalm: 149, Parnell: Oculi omnium, Noon: O sacrum convivium. Preacher: The Revd W.P. Houston, B.S.Sc., B.Th. Prebendary of Castleknock. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by Lay Vicars Choral - Responses: Leigh, Ives: Magdalen Service, Psalm: 34 vv 1-10, Ives: In Pace. EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 on Wednesday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Saturday. You may also join us in worship online at www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship/video-stream For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Clonevan 10.15am (Holy Communion) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Morning Prayer)

Christ Church Bray Sunday 6th September 11am Holy Communion. This service may have up to 50 people present and will be live-streamed at www.churchservices.tv/christchurchbray Service sheets available to view or download from our website www.christchurchbray.ie

St John the Evangelist, Park Avenue, Sandymount Sunday 6th September - Trinity 13: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. President and preacher: Canon Robert Deane. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

METHODIST

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Our services can be accessed online at www.dlmc.org

