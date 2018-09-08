Church services

CATHEDRALS

Armagh -St Patricks Church of Ireland --Sunday services at 10am (Holy Communion), 11am (Sung Eucharist) and 3:15pm (Choral Evensong). Mon to Sat at 9:30am (Said Matins) and 12:30pm (1st Wednesday of every month). Opening times for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov-March) and until 5pm (April-Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. You will be most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St. Patricks Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City -Further information is available by, visiting: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral (St Anne’s) Eucharist at 8am, 10am and 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. The cathedral is open for private prayer from 8am-6pm on Monday to Saturday and from 8am-4pm. on Sunday. There will always be a quiet area available. The cathedral is open for cultural visits on Monday to Saturday from 9am-5pm (last audio tour at 4.30pm), and from 1pm-3pm on Sundays. (It will be closed to visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin City --Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3:30pm. Weekday services at 10am (morning prayer) 12 midday (Peace Prayers) and 12:45pm (Eucharist). On Monday and Friday at 5pm, there is a Said Evening Prayer. During term time, Compline begins at 6pm on Tuesdays and Saturdays and Choral Evensong at 6pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sung service times may vary, especially out of cathedral choir terms. Visit christchurchcathedral.ie for further information and for visiting times. A warm welcome awaits you, The Very Revd Dermot Dunne, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral.

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick Sundays at 11:30am and Thursdays at 10am with Holy Communion. You are very welcome to visit Down Cathedral. Monday to Saturday, between 9.30am and 4pm. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. Down Cathedral is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship, not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese, but for all those in Ireland and beyond who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is in effect a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information.

Enniskillen -St Macartin’s Cathedral --Services are at 9am (Holy Communion) 11am (Holy Communion on first third Sundays, Morning Prayer on second fifth Sundays, and Morning Prayer/Family Service on fourth Sundays). Evening service at 7pm (Evening Prayer on first, second third Sundays and Holy Communion on fourth Sundays and a Celebration of Wholeness and Healing on fifth Sundays). Weekday services are at 11am on Thursdays (Holy Communion) and other services are as announced. Visitors are welcome outside of service times, and admission is free -you will be most welcome. The Very Rev. Kenneth R J Hall, Dean of St. Macartins Cathedral. For further information, visit www.enniskillencathedral.com

Ferns, Co Wexford (St Edan’s Cathedral) Services are at 10am each Sunday and Wednesday morning. On the third Sunday of each month we begin at 10:30am (Family Eucharist). The cathedral is open daily to visitors and you will be most welcome. The Very Revd Leslie Forrest; Rector and Dean. Tel: 053 9366 124

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIFTEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys and Mens voices) Responses: Sumsion, Stanford in Bb, Psalm: 46, Elgar: Ave Maria, Preacher: Revd S. McVeigh, M.B.E., Prebendary of Howth. 12.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys and Mens voices) Responses: Smith, Wood no. 2 in Eb, Psalm: 47, Wood: Expectans expectani, Franck: Pice Heroique, Preacher: Revd S. McVeigh, M.B.E., Prebendary of Howth. 16.30 Evening Prayer said in Irish in the Lady Chapel. MATINS is sung at 9.00 and EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints’ Church, Belfast We are located on University Street, and Sunday Services are at 11am and 7:15pm. You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Kiltennel 10.15am (Holy Communion) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Holy Communion)

Christ Church Bray Sunday 9th September, 8.30am Holy Communion 2; 11am Mothers’ Union Service of Enrolment and Holy Communion.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 1030am - Morning Prayer Service 2. Thursday 13th September - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Holy Communion- St Johns Monkstown. Preacher-Mr Richard Dring. 11am- Morning Prayer -St Mary’s Carrigaline. Preacher-Mr Richard Dring. 7pm-Choral Evensong - St Johns Monkstown. Every Wednesday at 1030am Holy Communion St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Finglas (St Canice) Trinity 15: 11.30 All-Age Service

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Trinity 15: NO SERVICE. See Finglas.

Julianstown (St Mary’s) Co Meath Sunday 9th September (Trinity 15) 10 30 am Holy Communion

Santry (St Pappan) Trinity 15: NO SERVICE. See Finglas.

St Columba’s College 8pm, Evening Prayer. Preacher: the Warden.

St John the Evangelist, Park Avenue, Sandymount Sunday 9th September - Trinity 15: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Preacher: The Very Revd. Dermot Dunne www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

Whitechurch Parish 8,00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Holy Communion. 11.30 a.m., Healer Prayer Union. 7.00 p.m., A Late Evening Office.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland --The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. All Welcome, Rev Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at the junction of Earlsfort Terrace and Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Supervised creche is available. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork ...10am. Rev R Cronin. Located at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton). All are welcome

Arklow Presbyterian Church 10am with tea and coffee after the service. We are located on the Dublin Road, about 1/2 mile (800m) north of the Avoca Bridge.Programme for children during the service. All are welcome. Visit us at http://arklowpresbyterianchurch.com

Bray (St Andrew’s) 10am at corner of Eglinton Road and Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Contact: Rev Chris Kennedy at 01 280 1200 (Minister of Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church)

Bushmills, Co Antrim 10:30am, Main Street, Bushmills. Rev Nancy Cubitt. Whether you are visiting Bushmills or have always lived in the area, you will be most welcome at Bushmills Presbyterian Church. Visit: bushmillspresbyterian.co.uk

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 noon. All Welcome. We are located at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road (just before the railway bridge) For more details, contact Rev William Montgomery (Minister of Fermoy Presbyterian) 086 3729 144

Cavan Presbyterian Church 11:15am. Rev G.J. Mackarel. Located at junction of Town Hall Street and Farnham Street, Cavan Town. All Welcome

Christ Church, Rathgar -Rev. Purvis Campbell. Sundays at 9:30am (Sacrament of Holy Communion) and 11am (Morning Worship). Located at the junction of Rathgar Road and Highfield Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches -serving the Monaghan and Fermanagh border region. Ballyhobridge and Clones at 10am and 11am on the 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month. Stonebridge at 11am on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Newbliss at 12:15pm each and every Sunday. There is a United Family Service on the 5th Sunday of appropriate months -held in rotation -in either the Ballyhobridge, Clones or Stonebridge. For further information, visit our website: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk

Clontarf and Scots, Dublin 3 11am opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie

Corboy and Mullingar 10am at Corboy -located off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town -and 11:30am at Raithin; opposite Educate Together National School, Mullingar. For more information, visit: corboypresbyterian.com and/or mullingarpresbyterian.com -we would be delighted to welcome you.

Corryneary and Bailieborough Churches 10am at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Virginia Road, Bailieborough. 11:15am at First Bailieborough Presbyterian Church (Corglass) and 12:30pm at Corryneary Presbyterian Church. For further details visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com or contact Rev. Daryl Edwards (Convener). Tel: 049 5555 456

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am. Rev. Andy Carroll. We meet at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Everyone is welcome. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more and for directions

Donegal Town 11:30am at Meetinghouse Street, Donegal. Rev Stephen Richmond. All Welcome. Visit: http://donegaltownpresbyterianchurch.com or Tel: 074 9721 113

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:15am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Chris Kennedy. Creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more

Dundalk, Co Louth 11:30am at Jocelyn Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Rev T.D. Hagan. All Welcome. Visit: www.facebook.com/dundalkpresbyterianchurch/

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh ...Sunday at 11am, East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork -Rev William Montgomery. We meet on Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. Our mission is to make disciples of Jesus by regularly meeting together to pray, study the Bible, worship and share our lives with each other and the local community. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Findlaters -Abbey Presbyterian Church 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin City. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

Galway City United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Glennan Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen McNie. For the glory of God, Glennan exists to enable Christians to reach up in worship; reach out to our local community where He has placed us; reach in to create loving fellowship; and reach down to equip our people to serve Jesus in His world. All are welcome. Visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Greystones, Co Wicklow 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth and Malahide, Co Dublin Sunday 9th September at 10am in Malahide, and 11:45am in Howth. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee after the service. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

KELLS Bective Street, Kells, Co.Meath. Morning worship 10.30am led by Rev. David Nesbitt ( please note this is our new time going forward). Visitors are very welcome and there’s a cup of coffee after the Service for all..

Kilkenny City 11:30am -Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am. Rev Daniel Reyes Martin. All Welcome. Further information available at: www.kilkennychurch.com

Killala, Ballina and Ballymote Rev Molly Deatherage. 10am (Killala Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo), 11:15am (Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo) and 2pm (Ballymote Presbyterian Church, Co. Sligo). All welcome. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie or Tel: 086 0330 196

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev. Richard Houston. For more information, visit; www.lpc.ie

May Street Presbyterian Church, Belfast Service at 11am on Sundays. Tea and coffee is served before the service. The Thursday lunchtime services runs from 1.05pm to 1.30pm. The usual format includes prayer, a scripture reading, two items of praise and a short address. Rev Graeme Fowles (Convener). All welcome. For further details, visit: http://maystreetchurch.com/

blackrock 9.45 am.Reverend K P Meyer.Junior Church and Creche. All welcome.

METHODIST

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue,Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service at 11am. All welcome. For further details www.dlmc.org

Galway City United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public Meetings for Worship each Sunday in Meeting Houses at: ULSTER Belfast, Frederick Street, off York Street, 11 am South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Park North, 10.45 am Bessbrook, near Newry, Co Down, Deramore Road, 11.15 am Derry. The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Rd., Derry. 1st 3rd 5th Sundays, 11am Coleraine, 52 Union Street, 11.30 am Grange, Co Tyrone, off Moy-Dungannon Road, 11 am Lisburn, Co Antrim, Prospect Hill, 4 Magheralave Road, 11am Lurgan, Co Armagh, Johnstons Row, off High Street 11 am Moyallon, near Gilford, Co Armagh, 117 Stramore Road, 1st 3rd Sundays, 11.30 am Richhill, Co Armagh, 15 Irish Street, 11 am Fermanagh Worship Group, Orchard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, Co Fermanagh. 4th Sunday at 10.30am Hillsborough Old Meeting House, Park Lane, Hillsborough, Co Down. Last Sunday at 11.00am LEINSTER Dublin:4-5 Eustace Street, Temple Bar, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Dublin Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am Dublin: Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am Dublin: Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am Drogheda, Drogheda Grammar School, Mornington Road, 2nd 4th Sundays, 11 am Ballitore, Co Kildare, off Carlow Rd, 11 am Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, last Sunday, 11.30 am Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, Wexford Rd, 11 am Kilkenny Worship Group, Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday pwrochfordgmail.com MUNSTER Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am Bantry Worship Group, Christian Fellowship Church, The Square 2nd Tuesday at 6pm Killarney Worship Group, Old Monastery, Port Road, 2nd 4th Sundays, 11 am Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway. 10.30 am Waterford, Newtown, 10 am Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays at 8pm, last Sunday at 11am phone 0505 41394 for details. Scariff Worship Group, Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney, Co Clare. 1st Tuesday of the month at 8pm Skibbereen Worship Group, Lisheen House, Ilen Street 11am 3rd Sunday in month.