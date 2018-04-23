Protesters gather as Repeal the 8th mural removed in Dublin

Protesters gathered on Monday at a mural urging repeal of the Eighth Amendment in the upcoming referendum, after authorities demanded that it be removed.

Dublin’s Project Arts Centre, a registered charity, was told by the Charities Regulator to remove the mural by Irish street artist Maser because it was deemed to constitute “political activity”. The Project said on Friday it would paint over it on Monday.

A similar episode occurred in 2016 regarding an almost identical mural.

The new work features a red heart on a blue background, with “Repeal the 8th” written across it, referring to the vote on May 25th where citizens will be asked to decide whether to retain or repeal the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution which bans abortion in Ireland in most circumstances.

In a statement on Friday, the Project said it had been told by the Charities Regulator that the mural put it in breach of the 2009 Charities Act, as it was political.

“The Charities Regulator has informed Project Arts Centre that the display of Maser’s ‘Repeal the 8th’ artwork is ‘political activity’ and that Project is therefore in breach of the Charities Act 2009 and not in line with Project’s ‘charitable purpose’. Should the artwork not be removed, Project risks losing its charitable status.

“Project Arts Centre respects the authority of the Charities Regulator and will comply with their order to remove Maser’s artwork.”

A spokesman for the Charities Regulator confirmed it had written to the Project Arts Centre on April 12th “reminding” the board of its obligations under the Act. “The office is not taking sides in any debate, but it is important charities remember that though they can engage in activities to promote a political activity, this must relate directly to the advancement of its charitable purpose. This is to protect donors to charities, and also the charities themselves.”

The mural was to be painted over by the Project’s artistic director, Cian O’Brien, at 11am