Playgrounds start to reopen around Ireland but remain closed in Dublin city

Playgrounds in Dublin city remained closed on Monday as play areas elsewhere around the country re-opened for the first time in nearly three months.

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown and Fingal county councils both confirmed playgrounds would re-open over the coming days following safety inspections of all equipment.

Fingal said it was working on a plan to allow for the “phased reopening of playgrounds” and that parents and guardians would be expected to supervise their children while in the playground in line with existing physical distancing and hygiene guidelines.

A Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown spokesman said all playgrounds were expected to reopen by the middle of this week and new guidelines signage would be put in place.

As in Fingal, parents and guardians using parks in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown will be expected to supervise their children, said the spokesman.

A spokeswoman for the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA) said all local authorities would open playgrounds this week subject to “necessary preparatory work” including the provision of appropriate signage.

However, Dublin City Council (DCC) did not respond to a question as to when they expected playgrounds in its area would re-open. In a statement, it said the council “does not operate supervised playgrounds” and that pending further clarification it would not be re-opening playgrounds from Monday.

DCC operates about 100 playgrounds, almost 70 of which are in public parks with the remainder in the grounds of social housing complexes.

Waterford City and Council Council also said it will not reopen playgrounds yet while Wicklow County Council and Galway City Council said they planned to re-open playgrounds this week.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced on Friday that “outdoor facilities and amenities for children” could reopen under the acceleration of phase two of the Government’s roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions.

Adrianna Docon, a single mother living in Portobello, told The Irish Times that looking after her three-year-old daughter in a small apartment without access to a garden during lockdown had been challenging.

Speaking in St Patrick’s Park in Dublin 8, Ms Docon said she would like to see playgrounds reopen as soon as possible. “I’ve been coming to this park since it reopened but it’s very hard to explain to a child why the playground is closed.”

Ms Docon says appointing council officials to supervise playgrounds would be a waste of time. “Kids are kids, they will not stay apart just because there’s someone supervising. They have to play together.”

Tanya, who declined to give her surname, said she was happy having access to the park and that her two-year-old son did not need to use the playground. She and her husband have decided not to use libraries or playgrounds as they’re keen to travel to Donegal as soon as restrictions are lifted to visit family, she explained.

“We want to get back to Donegal and so we’re keeping the contact as little as possible until we get there. For us the park is plenty. We don’t have a garden but we have a courtyard and we have access to great parks.”

Vjerana Visnjic would like to see the playgrounds reopen but is worried they may be overcrowded as schools remain closed. She says her two-year-old daughter Isabelle was upset when the playgrounds first closed but has grown accustomed to playing on the grass. “We have a friend with a climbing frame and swing and slide in her garden so we go there to play. We also have a community garden outside our flat.”

Sara Ynga is relieved to see the council take its time in reopening playgrounds to avoid a second surge of the virus. Living in an apartment with two children has been challenging during lockdown, she says. “We don’t have a patio and those of us who live in the city centre find it difficult. Even more so if you’re a foreigner and don’t have family here, you can feel quite alone.”

Her six-year-old son Sebastian says he would like to playground to reopen but his mother is more cautious. “There’s no hurry, we should just take it step by step carefully.”