One of Dublin’s largest homeless hostels set to close

A 100-bed hostel for homeless people in Dublin is set to close after almost four years.

The Brú Aimsir hostel on Thomas Street provides emergency overnight accommodation. It was initially opened in October 2015 as a temporary winter shelter for people sleeping rough.

The facility was supposed to close in March 2016, but the Digital Hub Development Agency (DHDA), which owns the property, agreed to an extension due to the increase in homelessness in Dublin. The Dublin Region Housing Executive (DHRE) said a contract between it and the DHDA is coming to an end.

A mural on the wall outside the Brú Aimsir emergency hostel. File photograph: Cyril Byrne

“DRHE never intended for the Brú Aimsir to be a permanent emergency accommodation facility. We were always clear on our commitment to move out once we had sufficient alternative emergency accommodation available,” it said in a statement.

It added that alternative accommodation had been found for all residents and it was in the process of rolling out 160 new emergency beds in the city, with 120 already in place.

Ninety-five of the new beds will operate on a 24-hour basis, with residents offered enhanced supports.

“We are working very closely with De Paul to ensure there is a smooth transition for all residents. When they leave on the appointed morning they will be guaranteed a replacement bed that same day,” read the statement.