Number of homeless children almost doubled in some parts of country

The number of homeless children has more than doubled in some parts of the country in the past year and continues to increase across the State, the latest figures show.

In Dublin, in the first seven months of 2018, almost 700 families became homeless, with four a day presenting as homeless last month, one service’s figures show.

The latest homelessness data, published by the Department of Housing on Wednesday, show the Government is “further away” than ever from addressing the crisis, said one housing charity, while another said the Government needs now to “wake up and accept their policies are not working”.

The Department’s data show there were 9,891 people in emergency accommodation during the week of 23rd to 29th July, including 6,024 adults and 3,867 children.

This compares with 9,872 people (6,048 adults and 3,824 children) in June.

Compared with July 2017 the figures are up 21 per cent for adults (8,160 a year ago) and 30 per cent for children (2,973) nationally.

Sharp regional increases in the number of homeless children in the past year are seen, for example in the Mid-West, which includes counties Clare and Limerick, where the number of homeless children is up 120 per cent since July 2017 – from 80 to 176.

The Mid-East – counties Kildare, Meath and Wicklow – is experiencing a 98 per cent increase in children homelessness, from 65 to 129. In the South-West, counties Cork and Kerry, numbers are up 78 per cent from 143 to 255. In the West, counties Galway, Mayo and Roscommon, child homelessness is up 77 per cent, from 118 to 209.

South-east

In the South-East – counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford – there are 73 per cent more homeless children than a year ago – up from 41 to 71. In the Midlands – counties Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath the increase is 51 per cent, from 55 to 83, while in Dublin numbers are up 19 per cent, from 2,423 homeless children to 2,894.

One region, the North-East - counties Louth, Monaghan and Cavan – saw a 10 per cent decrease, from 48 to 43. In the North West, counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo, there were no homeless children in July 2017 and seven last month. Numbers in the region have typically been between five and 16 since the start of last year.

Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy, said the numbers presenting as homeless in Dublin “remains a concern despite significant progress in exiting individuals and families into independent tenancies”.

Focus Ireland, the lead non-statutory agency working with homeless families, said the Government was “further away” than ever in dealing with the crisis and “new and better policies are needed”. Its figures show four families a day became homeless in Dublin last month.

“A shocking total of 122 families, with 270 children, became newly homeless in Dublin in July. This is the second highest monthly total for the number of families becoming homeless in Dublin since records began almost six years ago.” Some 679 families became newly homeless in Dublin in the first seven months of 2018.

The children’s charity Barnardos said: “The Government must wake up and accept their policies are not working. Too much time has been wasted papering over the cracks when what children need is decisive action with long term solutions.”

The Simon Communities described the figures as “deeply worrying” while Eoin Ó Broin, housing spokesman for Sinn Féin said: “Minister Murphy and his government are failing to tackle the crisis, while Fianna Fáil sits on its hands.