Thousands turn out for protest over clerical abuse

Thousands of people have turned out in Dublin City centre for a protest over the church’s handling of clerical abuse, just a few kilometres from Phoenix Park where Pope Francis is celebrating Mass.

The Stand For Truth rally at the Garden of Remembrance began at 3pm, the same time as the pontiff’s Mass.

The Stand4Truth protest at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin which was held at the same time as the Papal Mass at Phoenix Park. Photograph: PA

Thousands are standing before a mobile stage filling Parnell Square East. Some are holding banners which read “Secular Justice For All, Truth Justice Love and Church Without Abuse”.

An organiser said the turnout had surpassed his expectations, and thanked those in attendance.

A number of artists will perform music and poetry at the event. One of those speaking from the platform, Sarah Clancy, told the gathered audience “we have a right to be angry”, to rousing cheers. - PA

