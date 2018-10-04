More than 9,000 people involved in self-harm episodes in 2017

More than 9,000 people presented at hospitals in the State last year following episodes of self-harm, with more than 11,600 presentations in total, the latest figures published by the National Self-Harm Registry show.

The highest rates of self-harm were recorded in young people, where the rate has increased by 21 per cent since 2007.

The National Self-Harm Registry annual report for last year, published on Thursday, said the age of onset of self-harm was decreasing, while the use of highly lethal methods of harming was increasing.

Self-harm among homeless people increased by 13 per cent last year compared with 2016, with some 591 presentations by residents of homeless hostels and those defined as of no fixed abode. Homeless people accounted for 5 per cent of all presentations.

“While representing a small proportion of overall presentations, the homeless are a particularly vulnerable population, at high risk of repetition and mortality from all causes,” the report said.

A recent publication from the registry found that the incidence of self-harm was 30 times higher among the homeless population compared with domiciled persons.

The registry said that, consistent with previous years, the peak rate for self-harming among women was in the 15-19 years age group at 758 per 100,000, whereas the peak rate among men was in 20-24 years age group at 505 per 100,000.

Intentional drug overdose was the most common method of self-harm and was involved in almost two-thirds (65 per cent) of self-harm presentations last year.

There were some 858 presentations involving attempted hanging – 13 per cent higher than in 2016.

The registry said that, while rare as a method of self-harm, the number of presentations involving attempted drowning increased by 12 per cent among women from 2016 to 2017 (from 137 to 154).

Alcohol was involved in 31 per cent of all cases.

Suicide

The National Office of Suicide Prevention (NOSP) annual report, also published on Thursday, shows there were 392 deaths by suicide last year compared with 399 in 2016. The service said this indicated a downward trend in suicide deaths when compared with previous years.

The highest rates of suicide were among 45-54 year-old men and 55-64 year-old women.

Ireland’s overall suicide rate in 2015 was the 10th lowest of 33 European countries, although for young people (aged 15-19), it was seventh highest.

Minister for Mental Health Jim Daly TD launched the two reports on Thursday. The first Self-harm in Irish Prisons Report for 2017, from the Irish Prison Service, was also published.

There were 223 episodes of self-harm involving 138 individuals recorded in Irish prisons last year. The rate of self-harm was higher among female prisoners and those on remand. In 2017, there were four episodes of self-harm resulting in death.

HSE assistant national director and head of the NOSP and mental health strategy John Meehan welcomed the downward trends but he said suicide remained “a complex issue requiring evidenced and targeted approaches and interventions across many different sectors”.

NOSP funding of more than €11.9 million was allocated to suicide prevention in 2017. Manager of the National Self-Harm Registry Dr Eve Griffin said the increase in self-harm among young people signalled “an unmet need in terms of mental health services for children and adolescents”.

“Effective interventions are needed for young people at risk of self-harm. School-based programmes to promote positive mental health should also be a priority,” she added.

All three reports are available at connectingforlifeireland.ie

Anyone concerned about themselves or someone else may find a list of HSE and HSE-funded services at yourmentalhealth.ie