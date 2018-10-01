Tesco to offer free home delivery service to pensioners

Tesco Ireland is to introduce a new initiative offering free deliveries for over-65s when they shop online.

The commencement of the initiative is to coincide with International Day of Older Persons on Monday, which seeks to support full and effective participation of older people in the community.

The free deliveries will operate from Monday to Saturday between the hours of 3pm and 7pm subject to a minimum spend of €50.

Minister for Business Heather Humphreys said the Government “welcomes innovation in our retail sector, and this is a good example of combining technology with social good”.

“It is positive to see an age-friendly initiative that aims to assist older people across the country. This Tesco initiative will be great for older people, especially in rural areas.

“It also means that not having to spend time shopping gives people more time to spend in their communities. Tesco’s policy is recognition of that, giving older people the freedom to prioritise family and friends.”

Tesco Ireland marketing director Ruairi Twomey said the initiative would be beneficial during the winter months.

“At Tesco we believe that even the little things make all the difference, so this new extension of our home delivery service helps older members of our community avail of free delivery of their weekly shopping.

“This will be highly beneficial especially as we enter the colder months. This way we can be sure older members of our community get the very best food in the manner most convenient to them.”

Positive impact

Age Action Ireland interim chief executive Anna McCabe said she was “really pleased” with the initiative.

“Tesco is the first supermarket chain in Ireland to provide this service which will have a real positive impact on the day-to-day lives of older people and offer much needed convenience, especially for those with limited transport options or reduced mobility.

“It brings a welcome saving of time and money for older people as well as facilitating increased autonomy, which is so important for all of us.”

Customers without internet access can order their shopping by calling freephone 1800 248 123 and their orders will be processed over the telephone. This phone line is available from Monday-Friday 9am-5.30pm.