Irish Rail warns of delays on Maynooth line after vehicle damages level crossing
Delays of up to 50 minutes expected on number of services
The vehicle hitting the level crossing gates Photograph: Irish Rail/Twitter
Irish Rail has warned of significant disruption to Maynooth line services this Friday evening due to a vehicle hitting and causing damage to a level crossing in Porterstown, Dublin 15.
A video tweeted by Irish Rail shows CCTV footage of a black car driving straight through a gate at the level crossing.
Update: services are resuming through Porterstown Level Crossing. Knock on delays up to 50 mins to Maynooth, Longford, M3 Parkway and Sligo services remain. Further update to follow https://t.co/g0siE5Zw1y— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 19, 2018
Irish Rail said delays of up to 50 minutes are expected on Maynooth, Longford, Sligo and M3 Parkway services due to the damage.
Irish Rail tweeted: “Criminal reckless damage caused to Porterstown level crossing by motorist, causing major delays to Maynooth, M3 Parkway, Longford/Sligo services. Crews en route to repair and control crossing. Gardaí alerted to pursue culprit.”
