Donegal road deaths: Multiple fatality crashes since 2010

1. 27/01/2019

Mícheál Roarty (24), John Harley (24), Shaun Harkin (22) and Daniel Scott (23) all died when the car they were travelling in was involved in a single-vehicle road crash. All four died instantly when the Toyota Corolla left the road in the townland of Gleannhulaigh in west Donegal shortly before 9pm on the evening of Sunday, January 27th. The scene of the crash is close to where a number of other fatal incidents have taken place over the years.

2. 19/08/2018

Shiva Devine and Conor McAleer, both in their 20s, died after the vehicle they were travelling in hit a wall and then a lamp-post at Eastend in the seaside village of Bundoran at 3.25am. Three others were seriously injured in the collision. A sixth uninjured passenger presented himself to Bundoran Garda station four hours after the incident.

3. 29/04/2017

Nathan Fullerton (17) and Nathan Farrell (18) were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in struck a wall and then a tree on the Redcastle side of Quigley’s Point, Inishowen. Three other men were injured.

4. 21/09/2016

Kiara Baird (19) and Maria Wallace (38) died after the car in which they were passengers hit a pole at Glenfin road, Ballybofey. The man driving the vehicle was later charged with dangerous driving.

5. 27/07/2016

Three friends - Steven McGrath (19), Theresa Robinson (20) and Kaylem Ó Murachaidh (19) - were killed in a head-on collision between two cars on a back road in Corravaddy in the early hours of the morning.

6. 27/07/2016

Dermot Boyle (16) and Barney McGinley (28) were killed when the car they were travelling in struck a van on the dual carriageway outside Letterkenny.

7. 13/11/2015

Kevin McClintock (32) died when his car collided with an oncoming vehicle on the N13 at Killyvery, killing youth worker Orla O’Reilly (28). McClintock’s car veered on to the wrong side of the road before hitting her vehicle.

8. 03/08/2013

Shaun Graham (19) and Matthew Crawford (21) were killed in a car crash in Rathmullan, in the early hours of the morning.

9. 11/07/2010

Eight men were killed in a road crash when two cars collided near Buncrana. Seven were aged 19-23 while the eighth was a 66-year-old man on his way back from bingo. The incident was Ireland’s worst ever single road crash.

10. 24/05/2010

PJ Crerand (25) and Seamus McBride (19) were killed in a two-vehicle collision at Leat Beg, Fanad, Co Donegal at 8pm on Monday night. The two young men were killed close to the Harry Blaney Bridge near Carriagart.

11. 30/01/2010

A father and son were killed in a two-car collision on the main Letterkenny to Derry road. John Gallagher (55) and his son Seán (24), Ramelton, Co Donegal, were on their way home after they left family to Derry City airport.