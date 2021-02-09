Affordable housing: One of State’s first schemes to be built in Lusk

A housing co-operative behind the construction of low-cost homes in Ballymun, is to build the first affordable housing scheme in north county Dublin for more than a decade.

Ó Cualann Cohousing Alliance, which has built houses in Ballymun for sale to low and middle-income workers starting at €140,000, has been appointed by Fingal County Council to build 51 homes at Dun Emer in Lusk, of which 39 will be affordable purchase homes and 12 will be social housing.

Prices will start from €166,000 for two-bedroom apartments; from €206,000 for three-bedroom duplexes; from €250,000 for three-bedroom terraced houses; and from €258,000 for three-bedroom semi-detached houses.

The homes will be offered for sale under the terms of the new affordable housing legislation which is currently before the Oireachtas. The estate will be the first affordable housing development built in Fingal for 11 years, and is likely to be one of the first affordable housing schemes for sale in the State.

To be eligible for the scheme a purchaser must be a first-time buyer, although certain exceptions will apply, the council said. The property must be suited to the applicant’s household needs and they must have been resident in Fingal for more than 12 months.

Single purchasers can earn up to a maximum of €50,000 while couples can earn €75,000. An equity charge will apply to the sale with purchasers remaining liable to repay the percentage discount below market value they benefited from when buying the property. They can pay this off at any time or if the property is sold.

Details of the homes for sale in Dun Emer will be on the council’s website and applications from eligible purchasers will be invited in six to eight weeks’ time.