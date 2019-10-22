Voting row: Fine Gael wants Fianna Fáil TDs to make statements

Fine Gael is set to attempt to have Fianna Fáil TDs who have been caught up in the Dáil voting controversy make statements in the House.

It is understood the party will seek the support of other parties in the Dáil for the move.

Sources said Fine Gael wants Niall Collins, Timmy Dooley and Lisa Chambers to make statements to the Dáil, and potentially answer questions.

One source said Fianna Fáil had previously brought under-pressure Ministers into the Dáil for question and answer sessions.

It emerged over the weekend that Fianna Fáil TD Mr Collins voted six times for party colleague Mr Dooley while he was absent from the chamber during the weekly block voting session last Thursday.

The two senior TDs stood down from the party’s frontbench at the request of Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, pending the outcome of an investigation into alleged voting irregularities by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl.

It has also emerged that Minister for Transport Shane Ross was referred to the Committee on Procedures and Privilege last year after he allegedly voted on behalf of Cabinet colleague Katherine Zappone when she was not in the chamber.

The Committee, which upholds standards in the Dáil, did not apply any sanctions for a case with similarities to that involving Mr Dooley and Mr Collins.

The claim was made by Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae in the Dáil in January 2018. He contended Mr Ross had leaned over and pressed the button on the seat of Ms Zappone, who was away on Government business.

Mr Healy-Rae raised the question with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar: “I want to ask the Taoiseach if it is correct and allowable that one Minister can press another Minister’s vote button. The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Deputy Ross, pressed the button of the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Deputy Zappone, during the vote for his Bill last Thursday,” he said.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl replied it would be dealt with by the Committee on Procedure and Privilege, the committee that upholds standards in the Dáil.

“Will he please come into this Chamber and explain what he was at? He reached across and pressed the Minister, Deputy Zappone’s, button,” repeated Mr Healy-Rae. “It is very serious, and everyone is taking a very dim view of it.”

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin supported Mr Healy-Rae in the Dáil, saying it was a very serious matter.

‘Illegal act’

On Monday Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said he has written to the Ceann Comhairle over what he has described as the “illegal act” of a Fianna Fáil frontbencher voting for a colleague absent from the Dáil.

Mr Flanagan declined to apologise for having voted for other colleagues himself while in the chamber.

The controversy broadened on Monday as TDs from across the political spectrum admitted to voting for colleagues who were present in the Dáil chamber but who were not in their designated seats.

Deputies including Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughten, Peter Burke and Fergus O’Dowd, Fianna Fáil’s Anne Rabbitte and James Lawless, as well as Sinn Féin’s Louise O’Reilly, said they may have pressed a colleague’s voting button but only when they were actually in the chamber.

Ministers also disclosed they voted for colleagues, although no further TDs have come forward to say they voted for absent representatives.

Separately, Fianna Fáil’s Lisa Chambers said she sat in her colleague and party deputy leader Dara Calleary’s seat last Thursday and voted mistakenly for one vote before moving to her own seat for the same vote as soon as she realised.

Minister for Communications Richard Bruton said TDs casting ballots for each other while are both in the chamber was “common practice”.

“But what has gone wrong here is that people not in the chamber at all voted.”

Former Green Party leader John Gormley, who was one of the whips who originally oversaw the full introduction of e-voting in the Dáil in 2002, said they did not factor in potential penalties for TDs who abuse the system “because we didn’t think people would be that foolish”. He said a new system whereby a thumbprint is used to vote should be considered.

Meanwhile Fine Gael Senator Neale Richmond has called on Mr Martin to clarify whether he supports Mr Dooley’s bid for re-election as a vice-president of the liberal ALDE party.

“At the ALDE congress in Warsaw this December, Deputy Dooley will seek re-election as a vice-president of the powerful liberal party that also contains key European figures like Guy Verhofstadt, Mark Rutte and Margrethe Vestager,” he said.

“If Micheál Martin deems Deputy Dooley unfit to sit on the Fianna Fáil front bench at this time, is he really fit to sit on such a key European platform.”

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said on Tuesday morning that Dáil votes are no longer taken seriously by the Government.

Labour TD Alan Kelly noted that Fianna Fáil TDs had not spoken to the media on issues of the day as is normal practice on a Tuesday morning.