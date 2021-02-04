Vaccination for over-70s ‘may well be slower’ says Tánaiste

The recommendation that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination should not be used for those over 70 “will probably change”, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said in the Dáil.

But he confirmed the vaccination programme for those over 85 will start in the middle of this month with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine following the recommendation of the public health authorities.

The rollout for those over 70 “may well be slower” than originally planned he said but added that for healthcare workers and other groups it would go faster.

Mr Varadkar said the same number of vaccines as intended would still be given.

Public health and scientific advisers have recommended people over 70 should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine rather than the AstraZeneca vaccine because of the lack of data on that age group.

“I should say that all three vaccines are safe. They are effective, particularly in terms of reducing hospitalisations and deaths. And they have been licensed for all age groups,” Mr Varadkar said.

“However, because of the lack of detail and the relatively small number of older people involved in the AstraZeneca study, at least for now – and this will probably change – the recommendation is to give the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for the over 70s, where possible.”

Mr Varadkar was responding to Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty who said there were serious challenges facing GPs to provide the vaccine to older people.

The Tánaiste told him the only constraint was on the supply of vaccines and that GPs would still be involved in the rollout of the vaccine.

There would be logistical challenges because some GP surgeries would not have the capacity to vaccinate in their clinics because of the temperature requirements for the vaccine, the Tánaiste said, adding vaccination centres might have to be used.

“We will have to adapt our plans as things develop, as supplies come in, as science changes, as recommendations change,” he said.

“But it still means that 1.2 million doses at least will be delivered, and given to people by the end of March.”

Mr Varadkar said pharmacies are part of the second cohort to be vaccinated. “They’re considered to be healthcare workers who are patient-facing, and they will be vaccinated.”