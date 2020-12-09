Taoiseach tells TDs to report claims of student nurse ‘exploitation’ to HSE

The Minister for Health is investigating claims that student nurses and midwives are being asked to work when they should not be in cases that Taoiseach Micheál Martin described as a “scandal”.

Mr Martin said Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett and others should make formal complaints to the HSE about any such cases as they represent an “abuse” and “exploitation” of student nurses.

He also defended the restoration of pay and pension cuts to ministers and judges and former taoisigh and said the Government had delayed them for as long as legally possible.

Mr Martin rejected Ms McDonald’s claims that the Government was looking after the “great and the good” in the restoration announced on Tuesday of the final 2 per cent that was cut during the financial crisis.

She said these would benefit “already well paid Super Junior Ministers” judges and former taoisigh.

“There’s no complexity, no review on that front. It is always straightforward to cough up for those at the top,” she said, adding that the Government was refusing to pay student nurses.

However, Mr Martin said it suited Ms McDonald to “distort the truth” about the reversal of the cuts to pay and pensions during the recession. He said they could not discriminate between one group and another and she knew that.

“What you can do is delay as far as legally possible which is what the government has done.”

He said legislation was passed in 2017 to reverse the financial emergency cuts and this had to be done by the end of this year.

The row erupted in the Dáil in the ongoing controversy about pay for student nurses and midwives after TDs outlined testimonies of students working for no pay. The Government has rejected an Opposition motion to pay students nurses and midwives. Mr Martin said that first, second and third year students received an allowance while fourth years were paid for 36 weeks of their final year.

A review is underway of allowances for all student nurses and for the payment of final year students and the Taoiseach said he was certain the allowances would increase when the review is completed by the end of the year.

Menial tasks

Mr Martin said the whole idea of the introduction of the degree programme for nurses almost 20 years ago was to end the era of nurses doing “menial tasks” and to professionalise nursing.

He added that first and second year students were never meant to be working during six week clinical placements.

Mr Martin said Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly was investigating this because nursing directors rejected claims that this was happening.

However, Mr Boyd Barrett highlighted the case of one first year student who said they were washing, feeding, lifting and dressing Covid-19 patients unsupervised. He said he had dozens of testimonies of students and he called on the Taoiseach to meet student nurses as he too hit out at the restoration of payments to Ministers, judges and former taoisigh. He also insisted that the Government should restore the health care assistant rate they gave to nursing students during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Martin said that first, second and third year students should not be doing the work Mr Boyd Barrett mentioned.

“They should be protected,” he said.

The Taoiseach said that the case of the first year student Mr Boyd Barrett mentioned was a “scandal”.

“That is wrong and that should be investigated,” he said. “I’m amazed that you think it’s okay, that they should be paid. My view is that they should never have been asked to do that in the first instance and I want that investigated. I want you to give me that case because we need to get to the bottom of that.”