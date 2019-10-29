Scheme allowing fast-tracked planning applications for large projects to be extended

The Government’s Strategic Housing Development initiative which allows planning applications for large projects to be fast-tracked is set to be extended for another two years.

The scheme was introduced in 2017 as a means of expediting new estates and developments and was due to close at the end of this year.

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy will bring a memo to Cabinet on Wednesday asking for a two-year extension subject to new conditions.

Under the scheme, developments involving more than 100 houses or apartments, or more than 200 student beds, no longer have to apply to county or city councils for planning permission.

Instead, the application is made directly to An Bord Pleanála although under stringent conditions.

The uptake on the scheme was initially relatively good with over 100 submissions received in total. Some 38 schemes were given approval in 2018 with over 60 approved or awaiting consideration. At present, 32 submissions are at planning application stage.

However, the number of commencements after approval was received has been lower than anticipated.

A review group was formed in June 2019 to assess if the scheme had been effective. It reported to Mr Murphy in late September. Its main recommendation was that the scheme should be extended for another two years, until the end of 2021. The basis for this decision was still an under-supply of housing in urban areas, and so the need for this fast-track scheme still existed.

However, the slow rate of activation was also noted once planning permission has been received. To address this, as well as the scope for potential hoarding of sites, a new “use it or lose it” measure is being introduced by the Minister.

It is understood if the the planning permission granted by An Bord Pleanála is not activated within 18 months, then the permission will lapse.